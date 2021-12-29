Waymo partners with Geely to manufacture electric AVs for hail in US – TechCrunch





Waymo, the autonomous driving technology arm of Alphabet, has teamed up with Chinese automaker Geely to build an all-electric, self-driving vehicle. The companies will integrate Waymo Driver, Waymo’s AV system, into Geely Zeekr vehicles for use in US markets “for years to come.”

While Waymo does not provide a specific timeline for when production begins or when these vehicles are expected to hit the streets, the partnership indicates that Waymo is pursuing a multi-platform approach to OEM partnerships. Waymo’s current fleet consists of Jaguar I-Paces and Chrysler Pacifica hybrids, which offer autonomous rides in Phoenix, Arizona. The company has also extended its partnership with Stellantis, owner of Fiat Chrysler automobiles, to include local delivery services. Waymo’s plans with Geely are not expected to affect the company’s existing partnerships, according to a Waymo spokesperson.

Zeekr, a luxury electric vehicle brand founded by Geely in March, launched its first premium model, a sleek crossover, last month in China. The Waymo version, rendered more of a minivan look, is custom designed and manufactured in Gothenburg, Sweden. Once they are shipped to the United States, Waymo will integrate its pilot, which includes hardware like lidar, sensors and cameras, as well as software, in vehicles and deploy them within its ridesharing fleet, the company said.

Zeekr vehicles are designed to be “driver first”, with “a flat floor for more accessible entry, easy entry and exit thanks to a B-pillar-less design, low step height, generous space for entry and exit. head and legs and fully adjustable seats, “according to a Waymo blog post. The interior, which won’t include a steering wheel or pedals in anticipation of a completely driverless future, will instead have plenty of room. for the head and legs to stretch and relax, with reclining seats, screens and chargers close at hand.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/12/28/waymo-partners-with-geely-to-make-electric-avs-for-ride-hail-in-the-us/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos