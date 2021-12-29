Warning of largest bird flu outbreak to date in UK





ANIMAL Health has issued a new warning after this season’s avian flu outbreak was the deadliest in British history.

Animal and Plant Health, which is working on two Herefordshire farms in recent weeks after the avian flu cases were discovered, issued a strong message to bird owners.

This season’s outbreak of avian influenza is the largest in the UK, the FDA said.

Anything that enters the aviary can be a source of infection for shoes, bedding, equipment, water, rodents, pets and cats.

This comes after Herefordshire received two massive control zones in addition to state measures to contain the spread of avian flu after cases on both farms.

Both were part of the Avara Foods supply chain, behind many national poultry companies and the Sun Valley Factory in Hereford.

The company said it had no concerns about the consequences for human health, but the NHS said the H5N1 strain has infected multiple people worldwide, resulting in many deaths.

However, he added, this strain does not readily infect humans and does not typically spread from person to person.

However, the government said all birds on a chicken farm in Shobdons Ledicot Lane and a turkey farm near the Wye River in Clifford would be killed.

In a new warning, the UK’s chief veterinarian has warned poultry breeders at risk of contracting avian flu if urgent action is not taken now.

The stern warning comes as the UK faces the largest ever outbreak of avian flu with more than 60 confirmed cases nationwide since early November.

To slow the spread of the disease, the government introduced new housing measures last month. This means that anyone who owns chickens, ducks, geese or other birds must keep them indoors and follow strict biosecurity measures. Those who did not do this faced disease, killed the birds and fined them.

A warning sign for avian influenza (avian flu) in Barkby, Leicestershire. Filmed on: Sunday, December 12, 2021..

An APHA spokesperson said it is important that wild birds and other wildlife migrating from mainland Europe to the UK during the winter season spread the disease so that wild birds do not mix with chickens, ducks, geese or other birds.

People can also spread disease on clothes and shoes, so you should wash your hands, change or clean and disinfect your shoes before entering new enclosures.

veterinarian

Christine Middlemiss said: We have taken swift action to limit the spread of the disease, including the introduction of housing measures.

However, we are seeing increasing numbers of bird flu cases on commercial farms and backyard birds across the United States.

Many poultry breeders have good biosecurity standards, but the number of cases we are seeing suggests that they are not doing enough to prevent avian flu.

Whether you have a few birds or thousands of birds, you must act now to protect them from this highly contagious disease.

Implementing meticulous biosecurity is more important than ever.

