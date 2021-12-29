Fauci says US should ‘seriously’ consider vaccine requirement for domestic flights amid Omicron wave





As the COVID-19 Omicron variant continues to increase across the United States, Dr Anthony Fauci said authorities should “seriously” consider implementing a vaccine requirement for domestic flights.

“There are requirements that you might want to meet if you want to go to college, or if you want to go to a university or if you want to work in certain places,” said Fauci, the chief medical adviser of the president, on MSNBC Monday. “When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated. If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that’s something that should be seriously considered.”

The United States already requires foreign visitors to show proof of vaccination to board an international flight to the United States, but such a rule does not exist for domestic travelers.

The highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 has fueled a growing wave of infections across the United States and caused significant disruption to vacation travel. From Friday to Monday, more than 5,400 flights in the United States were canceled and thousands more were delayed, with airlines citing staff shortages caused by COVID infections among pilots, crews and others sick airline workers.

Omicron was first identified around Thanksgiving and quickly overtook Delta as the dominant strain in the United States. As Fauci said on Monday’s show, “Omicron is different.”

“It has an extraordinary ability to transmit very effectively from person to person,” he said. “… We really still have to be extremely careful in getting people vaccinated, boosting them, making sure we wear masks. We’re in a tough spot with Omicron. It’s not something to take away from it all. light. ”

Less than 62% of the U.S. population and 71% of people over 12 are fully vaccinated, and only about a third of those vaccinated have received their booster dose, according to the latest CDC data.

Fauci said Monday that although studies suggest “the severity of the disease is less” with Omicron, he and other healthcare professionals remain concerned about the impact of the variant on those who are not vaccinated.

“Even though this virus is inherently less serious, the sheer volume of the number of cases that we will have could actually put a strain on the hospital system,” he said. Many communities in the United States have experienced such stress in recent weeks as intensive care beds fill up and medical staff are dangerously stretched out.

More from Li Cohen

Li Cohen is a social media producer and trending reporter for CBS News, focusing on social justice issues.

