UK Health Commissioner believed a pandemic was ‘imminent’ in 1997 | UK News





A contingency plan was developed for the 1997 flu pandemic, which included the possibility of school closures, extensive immunizations, and restrictions on travel around the world.

According to archived documents, doctors believed that an epidemic was “imminent” and likely came from the Far East.

They show that the Northern Ireland Ministry of Health, Social Services and Public Safety received a UK-wide emergency plan for the March 1997 influenza pandemic.

“The coexistence of the following conditions indicates an impending epidemic.

“The emergence of new influenza virus strains with significant antigenic changes – a new virus, susceptibility of a high proportion of the population, i.e., lack of immunity to the new virus due to vaccination or previous infection with a similar virus; the new virus can spread and the human Evidence that it can cause disease.”

Documentation shows that new flu strains often start in Asia before spreading to Europe.

“If this happens, there may be some warnings before a new strain appears in the UK, but the rate of spread can be very rapid,” he added.

At the time, the first human case of avian influenza (H5N1) killed a handful of people in Hong Kong, but the outbreak was eventually suppressed by large-scale chicken culling.

And the contingency plan that reiterates the spread of the coronavirus 23 years later is that “China’s opening up to trade and tourism” and “any flu that originates in China will spread rapidly due to increased international movement of people and greater use of fast transportation” could be” warning. “.

In response, Northern Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell, drafted her own plan in December 1997.

He recommended that “Securing a supply of vaccines against new strains and immunizing as many people as possible” should be a priority, especially “population groups at greatest risk of serious illness or death”.

The plan says it’s impossible to stop the spread, but it can be slowed “by reducing unnecessary, especially long-distance travel and encouraging people suffering from the disease to stay at home.”

“School closures are likely to cause some problems, especially for working parents, but it will be an option to consider, especially if teacher absenteeism has reached a level at which the school cannot function.”

Dr. Mitchell’s report also states that non-urgent hospital admissions and surgeries “need a review and may have to be suspended to secure a bed.”

However, the plan was eventually put on hold as no epidemics occurred and bird flu cases in Asia were contained.

