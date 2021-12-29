US shows China its hand on the strategic value of unsinkable Taiwan





In June 1950, General Douglas MacArthur, commander of US forces in Asia-Pacific, urged President Harry Truman in a top-secret memorandum not to allow China to take control of Taiwan.

Its location at the center of an island chain off the Chinese coast, which would have strategic value in a conflict, meant that the island, more commonly known as Formosa at the time, could be compared to a “Unsinkable aircraft carrier,” MacArthur wrote. . He warned that “the strategic interests of the United States will be seriously threatened if Formosa is allowed to be dominated by a [hostile] Powerful”.

Some seven decades later, echoes of the language reverberate in US-China relations.

Ely Ratner, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, said three weeks ago during a Senate hearing that Taiwan was “critical for the security of the region and critical for defense. vital interests of the United States ”. In surprisingly similar terms to MacArthur’s, he pointed to the island’s location “at a critical node within the First Island Chain, anchoring a network of American allies and partners.”

This may be remembered when Washington unveiled its intentions regarding Taiwan. In Beijing at least, the declaration is read as abandoning any claim that the United States might agree to a unification of Taiwan with China.

Wu Xinbo, director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University in China, believes that American strategic thinking about Taiwan has always followed the lines drawn by MacArthur.

Even after establishing diplomatic relations with China, the United States “has worked to ensure the maintenance of a state of separation across the Taiwan Strait,” Wu said. “When we ask the United States to they don’t hope to see the unification of China, they deny it. But judging by the concrete actions of the United States, it is clear that they are indeed not hoping to see China unify. Ely Ratner has now said it out loud.

Also in Washington, some observers believe that the testimony allows for few conclusions, except that the United States should not allow Taiwan to be part of China under any circumstances.

It is difficult to say if this is a departure from the one-China policy of the United States. This policy was ambiguous from the start: when the diplomatic recognition was transferred from Taipei to Beijing in 1979, Washington “recognized” Beijing’s position that Taiwan was part of China without recognizing it. Meanwhile, the U.S. government continued to view Taiwan’s status as indeterminate after Japan abandoned it after its defeat in World War II.

For the next 30 years, China’s engagement took priority in Washington’s mind rather than keeping Taiwan out of Beijing’s orbit. The United States hoped that China’s economic opening would lead the country to increasingly embrace the political values ​​and international standards created by Western democracies.

But as the United States’ confidence in this scenario collapsed, its Taiwanese policy goals changed again. China’s rapid rise to military power and its increasingly assertive attitude towards its neighbors – including several allies of the United States – have played a key role.

“During the last Taiwan Strait Crisis in the mid-1990s, the Chinese Air Force barely had the ability to fly over the midline of the Taiwan Strait, but the People’s Liberation Army gained ground. tremendous capabilities over the past 20 years, ”said Bonny Lin, director of the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank. “If China had Taiwan now, it would give China additional power projection capabilities that would also have an immense impact on the security of US allies, including Japan and the Philippines. “

For Taiwan, where a majority has long rejected unification with China, Washington’s shift in rhetoric reflects the increased support from Western democracies the country has received in recent years.

“Is Ratner’s statement a break with the past?” Yes, that’s what we had five or ten years ago. But not from what we have seen more recently, ”said Vincent Chao, former head of the political section of the Taiwanese representative office in Washington. “There is a greater recognition of the threat Taiwan faces, as well as a regional shift in attitude towards Taiwan and China. “

Supporters of a clearer U.S. commitment to Taiwanese security see the new language as a sign of these changes and an attempt to deter Beijing more effectively.

Whether it will work is open: The two countries have stepped up military activities around Taiwan as they train for a conflict and try to warn each other. Chinese observers like Wu believe Ratner is causing further turmoil in bilateral ties.

Washington and Beijing therefore now bear an immense responsibility in the navigation to follow.

