UK households warn of pressures from skyrocketing cost of living | account book





A major UK think tank has warned that it will hit 1,200 households next year as wage arrears, higher taxes and energy bills cause catastrophic cost of living in the spring.

The Resolve Foundation says government measures, including a new social security levy on national insurance and a freeze on personal income tax benefits, combined with high inflation, will make 2022 a year of crisis.

It warned that introducing a tax change in April, along with a new cap on energy bills, would cost families 1,200 people a night.

It will not be easy for households with lower wages as energy rates and taxes rise in the coming months, the report said. As Omicron hopes to disappear in early 2022, we will see the scale of the challenge to household finances.

Inflation in the UK hit a 10-year high in November and economists suggest it will rise further in 2022. One of the biggest factors is the rise in wholesale gas prices and the cheapest suppliers.

Households were protected from some increase by energy price caps. This means that suppliers must provide gas and electricity at or below the unit prices set by the regulatory body Ofgem.

The cap is reviewed in February and is expected to take effect in April, and in recent weeks record gas wholesale prices have raised speculation that household bills could rise above 2,000. Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng had urgent conversations with energy bosses on Monday, but no breakthrough came. Ovo Energy’s founders have warned that household spending will nearly double in April without government intervention.

The Resolution Foundations calculation is based on an average price increase of 600, which would cost approximately 1,900 bills per year.

The think tank said the price ceiling hike in April would have the biggest impact on low-income households as they spend more of their income on energy. The poorest households will spend on gas and electricity rising from 8.5% to 12% of their income.

High-income households will be hit harder by the government’s decision to freeze the personal tax credits announced in its March budget at 12,570 per year, and a 1.25 percentage point increase in national insurance to fund social care.

The average cost of this change for households is 600, but for households in the top 50% of income, the National Insurance increase alone adds an average of 750 to their annual spending.

The foundation says wage growth has stalled in 2021 and real wages are likely to fall for most of 2022. Although inflation-adjusted is expected to rise by 0.1% per year, by the end of the year, real wages in 2024 will be 740 a year lower than if UK pre-pandemic wage increases had continued.

The report urged governments to consider ways to mitigate rising cost of living, including raising universal credit, maintaining price ceilings and temporarily eliminating VAT on energy rates.

Resolution Foundation CEO Torsten Bell said: However, the economic impact of this new wave is uncertain, but should be at least short-term. Instead, 2022 will be defined as the year of the squeeze.

The overall picture is likely to be one of soaring prices and stagnant pay packets. In fact, real wages are already starting to fall and are expected to be slightly higher next Christmas than they are now.

Of the 1,200 incomes hit in April, Bell said: This overnight cost-of-living catastrophe is so great that it’s hard for governments to know how to avoid intervention.

The top of the government’s New Year’s resolution should be addressing the April energy rate hike, especially for the poorest who will be hit hardest by gas and electricity rate hikes.

Labor has criticized Boris Johnson for failing to alleviate the cost of living crisis for families and pensioners.

“Heating costs are skyrocketing, punitive tax hikes are underway, wages stagnant and universal credit cuts are taking a toll on struggling families, while retail prices are rising and inflation risks are rising,” Jonathan said. “There is a risk of eroding the value of savings and pensions,” he said. Ashworth, shadow work and pension secretary.

Ashworth said Labor would help ease the burden by eliminating VAT on household heating during the winter and would not hit working families with harsh national insurance hikes in the worst time of the year.

Regarding the report, a government spokesperson said: We know that people are facing pressures on the cost of living. That’s why we took the decisive action of $4.2 billion.

These include energy price caps, warm housing discounts, winter fuel payments, cold weather payments, and universal credit taper reductions, including freezes on liquor and fuel tariffs, and more than $2 billion in tax cuts that support households with bills through the Household Assistance Fund. . .

