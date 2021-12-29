UK Covid News Live: 90% of intensive care patients did not use boosters, PM says.





Prime Minister Oris Johnson said the majority of people in intensive care had not received a COVID-19 booster as the prime minister urged people to get a COVID-19 booster so they can enjoy the new year “wisely and carefully”.

On Wednesday, the prime minister said there were 2.4 million eligible double jabs who did not accept a booster offer.

He said he’s spoken to doctors who say that up to 90 percent of people in intensive care units go untreated and the number is growing.

Meanwhile, pharmacists are urging immediate action to address the shortage of lateral flow tests due to unprecedented demand for kits.

In Scotland, the Holyrood Parliament convened on Wednesday amid a record number of confirmed cases per day.

Follow the live updates below.

The World Darts Championship has been impacted by the coronavirus after Dave Chisnall became the most recently withdrawn player.

Dave Chisnal

/ Getty Images

After Michael Van Gerwen and Vincent Van Der Voort were eliminated from the competition early, 14th in the world was eliminated after testing positive.

The PDC’s statement reads as follows: Dave Chisnall withdrew from the William Hill World Darts Championship after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of a match against Luke Humphries.

Chisnall was due to play Luke Humphries in the final round of 32 on Wednesday, with Humphries taking a bye.

1640781003Labour: Lack of lateral flow is a mess’

The Department of Labor’s shadow health minister Wes Streeting has called the lack of lateral flow supplies a total mess.

His intervention came amid unprecedented demand for testing during the festival.

The Labor MP said: Failing to provide enough tests after a few weeks of being required is a complete mess.

People try to do the right thing, follow government advice, and regularly test themselves, but the incompetence of the conservative government is preventing them.

You need to figure it out and provide enough testing so people can keep themselves and everyone else safe.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says nearly 900,000 test kits are being delivered per day. This is double the supply before December 18th.

However, the president of the Independent Multi-Pharmacy Association explained that the supply was uneven.

1640778571 The Scots urged him not to travel to England for a New Year’s party.

Scots have been urged not to travel to England for New Year’s celebrations to avoid stricter coronavirus restrictions north of the border.

There are currently no travel bans to prevent people going to the UK, and an NHS Covid Pass is required to enter the nightclub.

But Deputy Prime Minister John Swinney said doing so would be against the spirit of Scotland’s Covid measures.

He said travel would be the wrong course of action due to the serious situation with the Omicron variant.

1640778104Kent appears to be in lateral flow and shows MP in PCR deadlock

Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale appears to have Kent deadlocked in a side-flow and PCR test.

The North Thanet MP tweeted that there are currently no vacancies in his constituency.

This comes after the president of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies said that pharmacies are turning away from people who want a lateral flow test every five minutes.

Given the record number of cases increased during the festival, the demand for rapid flow testing is unprecedented.

1640776840 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta misses Manchester City match after testing positive for coronavirus

Arteta is in quarantine and is not in the dugout at Emirates Stadium on New Year’s Day.

Getty Images

Arsenal said in a statement that it would miss a match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day after Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19.

Mikel is in quarantine according to government guidelines and we wish him good health.

1640775076MSP is preparing for Nicola Sturgeons Covid update

Nicola Sturgeon will provide an update on the Covid-19 situation in Scotland on Wednesday afternoon.

Prior to the announcement, Scottish Conservative Party chief whip Stephen Kerr MSP urged the Prime Minister to clarify self-isolation rules.

He tweeted: Today’s Prime Minister’s COVID update should be more than just telling the figures we can all find online.

Overwhelming majority of 1640773617 ICU not boosted – PM

Boris Johnson said it cannot be overemphasized how important it is to get a booster jab for COVID-19 so that you can enjoy the new year wisely and cautiously.

The prime minister says there are 2.4 million eligible double jabs who have not yet accepted the booster offer.

He told reporters: Sorry to say this. However, the overwhelming majority of people currently receiving intensive care in our hospitals are unsupported.

I’ve spoken to doctors who say it’s increasing by up to 90% of people in intensive care units.

If you don’t get vaccinated, you’re eight times more likely to be hospitalized.

So that’s a good thing. very important. Get energized for yourself and enjoy the new year wisely and prudently.

1640773492 International flights to and from the UK decreased by 71% in 2021 due to the pandemic.

The number of international flights to and from UK airports this year has significantly decreased compared to pre-pandemic levels, a new analysis shows.

Aviation analytics firm Cirium said there were approximately 406,060 international flights to UK airports between 2021 and 22 December.

Travel has been hit by the epidemic.

/PA Archives

Travelers who are currently vaccinated are required to undergo a coronavirus test prior to departure and self-isolate upon arrival until a negative test results.

Those who have not been vaccinated must self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival.

The UK’s most popular international route in 2021 was from London Heathrow Airport to New York’s JFK, despite the US reopening its borders in November.

British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and JetBlue had operated a total of 2,410 flights on these routes by the end of the year.

1640773272 Vaccine launch success, reason to welcome the new year – PM

Boris Johnson said the vaccination campaign has helped Britain maintain current levels of coronavirus control.

Omicron variants continue to cause real problems. He told reporters he was seeing an increasing number of cases in hospitals.

But it’s obviously milder than the Delta variant and we can go ahead the way we do.

This is due to the very high proportion of British people who are vaccinated.

That way, you can welcome the new year with caution.

1640772758 PCR testing is not available in the UK or Northern Ireland.

There are currently no scheduled PCR test appointments in England or Northern Ireland and no home tests that can be ordered from the NHS website.

According to the government website, you can make a reservation in Wales, but rarely in Scotland.

The PCR test required for people with COVID-19 symptoms or who test positive for a lateral flow test has not been periodically provided in parts of the UK on Mondays and Tuesdays as well.

If you are currently unable to take the test, we recommend that you try again later.

The UK Health Security Agency has been contacted for comment.

Evening Standard / HM Gov

