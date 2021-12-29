U.S. Covid Cases Approach High Pandemic Amid Omicron Wave





The average number of new Covid infections in the United States rose to 247,985 on Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Scott Heins / Getty Images

Covid-19 cases are setting records.

The daily number of new infections has reached record levels both globally and in the United States.

Worldwide, the daily count reached 1.49 million on Monday; the new high is actually lower than the previous record of 1.5 million set in December 2020 due to reported irregularities which have now been addressed, Bloomberg reported.

In the United States, there were 512,553 new confirmed cases on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins. The previous daily high was 303,461, set on January 8.

The total number of deaths in the United States since the start of the pandemic rose to just over 820,000 on Tuesday, including 1,762 on Monday. Deaths in the United States make up about 15% of the total global death toll of 5.4 million, although the United States makes up about 4% of the world’s population.

The Omicron variant is the most transmissible coronavirus mutation to date, infecting people about 70 times faster than previous strains, and is quickly becoming the dominant strain around the world, research shows.

Omicron became the dominant variant in the United States last week, accounting for about 58.6% of new infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC had previously estimated that Omicron cases accounted for 73% of new infections, but revised the figure on Tuesday.

The daily average of U.S. cases on Dec. 26 was 206,577, a 138% increase since the discovery of the first U.S. Omicron case in California, according to the CDC. Hospitalizations in the United States also increased slightly, reaching a daily average of 71,381 on December 27, according to a New York Times database.

Despite the high transmissibility levels of the variants and the rise in hospitalizations, daily deaths from Covid have not increased significantly, supporting new studies which have suggested that the variant leads to milder infections. As of December 27, the worldwide death toll was 6,526, which is in line with figures from previous weeks and lower than peaks from the previous winter wave and the Delta variant wave mid-year.

Because we’ve had so many vaccines and booster shots, we weren’t seeing hospitalizations increasing as sharply as in March 2020 or even last fall, President Joe Biden said during a Covid-19 briefing with the governors Monday.

The CDC adjusted its quarantine regulations for healthcare workers last week to address staff shortages in hospitals, reducing isolation time for a person who tests positive.

The agency then shortened the recommended quarantine period for all people who tested positive to five days. Those who are asymptomatic can be released from isolation if they continue to wear a mask for an additional five days.

The CDC has also adjusted its quarantine directive for people exposed to Covid-19.

For people who were unvaccinated or fully vaccinated more than six months ago and have not received their booster dose, the CDC recommends a five-day quarantine followed by strict mask use for an additional five days.

Fully vaccinated people who have received their booster shots do not need to self-quarantine if exposed, but must still wear a mask for 10 days and must be tested five days after exposure. They should quarantine if they develop symptoms until they come back negative, the CDC said.

CDC updated isolation and quarantine recommendations to balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. , in a press release. These updates ensure that people can continue with their daily lives in a safe way.

