Gas prices fall as freighters divert to the UK





A huge cargo ship carrying liquefied gas headed for China has changed course and headed for England. Europe still faces a major supply crisis.

While the continent’s energy crisis and high prices have drawn ships from other parts of the world, newly arrived ships are now lowering their prices. Benchmark Dutch monthly gas fell in five days yesterday, dropping to 9.2pc in Amsterdam.

UK gasoline prices soared to 470p last week, which was only 50p in April but has since fallen below 270p.

James Huckstepp, managing analyst at S&P Global Platts, said tankers are flocking to the UK coast in a significant move to mitigate Europe’s extreme price and demand disruptions.

He said: We are seeing cargo that was previously destined for Asia diverted to the UK. This is especially true for cargo originating in the United States, as travel between the United States and Europe is much shorter than in Asia.

The number of U.S. tankers heading to European ports increased by one-third over the weekend, with 20 ships carrying U.S. gas heading for Europe and another 14 heading for general Europe while awaiting final orders, Bloomberg said.

The number of cargoes traveling to the UK and other parts of Europe should raise hope that the new supply will help alleviate the energy crisis and lower gas prices, which have fallen after peaking last week. That should give some relief to UK energy bosses who met with Downing Street officials to discuss the crisis this week.

Ahead of the meeting, Stephen Fitzpatrick, president of Ovo Energy, the UK’s second largest supplier, warned that the bill would nearly double to $2,000 per household.

It is understood that the government could facilitate a transaction that would provide the industry with access to a 20 billion-billion fund repayable at the rate of 2 billion per year over 10 years.

Nathan Piper, head of oil and gas research at Investec, said prices in Europe and the UK soared above liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices in Asia, causing volumes to flow out of China.

Additional supplies will provide the much-needed rest ahead of the upcoming winter shortages. However, a Singapore-based trader told S&P Global Platts earlier this month that he was not sure how sustainable this transatlantic transition would be.

Energy costs in Europe soared this year due to low levels of gas storage, tight supplies from Russia and low production of clean energy sources, in part due to weak wind speeds. About 26 retail energy companies have gone bankrupt since August.

The country gets most of its gas through pipes connected to the North Sea, Norway, and continental Europe, but usually gets about 20pc from the world market via ships.

Russia is accused of withholding additional pipeline gas supplies to mainland Europe in recent months to pressure Germany to start a new pipeline, Nord Stream 2.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2021/12/28/cargo-ships-divert-gas-china-britain/

