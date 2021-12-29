US, Russia to hold security talks, Ukraine in early January in Geneva





The United States and Russia will hold long-awaited talks in early January on European security and the Ukrainian conflict after Moscow called on NATO to stop its eastward expansion.

A spokesperson for the US National Security Council told AFP on Monday evening that talks with Russia will take place on January 10.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov confirmed the date on Tuesday and said the talks will take place in Geneva, where US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin met for their first summit in June.

The Kremlin has increasingly insisted that the West and NATO are encroaching dangerously close to Russia’s borders.

Earlier this month, Moscow presented the West with sweeping security demands, declaring that NATO must not admit new members and seeking to prevent the United States from establishing new bases in former Soviet republics.

“The United States is eager to engage with Russia,” said the spokesperson for the National Security Council.

“When we sit down to talk, Russia can put its concerns on the table, and we will also put our concerns on the table with Russia’s activities.”

The Biden administration insisted on taking action in close collaboration with European allies.

A US official said on Tuesday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had ordered the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier strike group to remain in the Mediterranean and not to sail to the Middle East.

The purpose of the order was “to reassure our allies and partners of our commitment to collective defense,” the official said.

Representatives from Moscow and NATO are also expected to meet on January 12, while the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which includes Russia and the United States, will address the tensions the following day.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, who will take over as OSCE head in the new year, will address the meeting, a spokesperson for the organization founded during the Cold War as a forum involving Moscow said. and the West.

Not just ‘blah blah blah’

The talks come after weeks of heightened tensions, with Washington accusing Russia of rallying tens of thousands of troops around ex-Soviet Ukraine and preparing for a winter invasion.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow would adopt a “hard line” in the talks aimed at defending its interests and avoiding “concessions”.

At the United Nations, Russia’s deputy envoy Dmitri Polyanskiy said talks should be “serious”, but also that Russia’s draft deals were not an “ultimatum” for the United States .

“I don’t think our colleagues will get away with anything blah blah blah,” he told reporters.

“It’s a constructive proposition, but it’s the proposition that works for everyone and is in everyone’s best interest,” he said.

Ukraine seeks to move out of Moscow’s sphere of influence and join the NATO alliance.

Russia already occupies a strip of its neighbor on the Crimean peninsula and is accused of fomenting a pro-Moscow separatist rebellion in the industrial east of the country.

Russia’s deployment of tens of thousands of troops to the border has raised fears in Kiev and among its Western allies of a wider war, which may include further seizures of Ukrainian territory.

Putin denies planning to attack the neighboring country, saying the troop movements are aimed at defending Russia against encroachment by the Western military.

The United States and its European partners have threatened to impose severe economic sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine, while offering to hold negotiations.

The spokesperson for the National Security Council said Ukraine’s interests would not be ignored in reaching an agreement with Russia.

The negotiations will include “nothing about our allies and partners without our allies and partners, including Ukraine,” the spokesperson said.

“President Biden’s approach to Ukraine has been clear and consistent: unite the alliance behind two tracks – deterrence and diplomacy. We are united as an alliance on the consequences Russia would face if it moved towards Ukraine. “

There was no immediate word on who would represent the two sides on January 10.

The meeting is part of the strategic security dialogue initiative launched by Biden and Putin, which initially focused on resuscitating post-Cold War nuclear arms control treaties.

