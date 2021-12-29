Rivian UK’s Gigafactory: Everything we know about a billion-dollar Somerset EV factory plan





A massive billion-dollar gigafactory could be built in Somerset amid urgent government discussions with the American auto giant.

California-based electric vehicle company Rivian, valued at more than $100 billion, is considering a 635-acre smart campus called Gravity in Puriton near Bridgwater as the base for its new plant.

It is a relatively new automaker specializing in SUVs, and although it has not yet started full-scale production, it is setting up new factories outside the United States.

The proposed Somerset gigafactory, when built, will be the UK’s largest single building, and the deal will be the UK’s most important automobile deal since the 1980s, a source close to discussions previously told Somerset Live. New direct and indirect jobs.

However, it is understood that US automakers, backed by giant international players such as Amazon and Ford, are also considering two in the EU.

A decision on the new plant is likely to be made soon, so here’s everything we know about the talks.

British government attempts to save Rivian to Somerset

Government ministers have been in talks with the California company since September of this year, and Somerset Live understands that many representatives of Rivian visited the Gravity site in September.

Discussions were put on hold as the company completed its IPO in the US, but discussions are heating up again, with the UK government offering additional incentives to Rivian, according to the Financial Times.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to be closely involved in attempts to lure Rivian executives.

British ministers have proposed a package that includes a new link to the M5 motorway, a training facility and reintroduction of an old rail link going north from the Somerset site, which was once home to the Royal Ordnance bomb factory.

Gravity site on 635 acres in Puriton near Bridgwater, Somerset Gravity Smart Campus Layout Proposal near Bridgwater, including a new rail connection location (Image: Sedgemoor District Council)

Sky News reported that the government has offered to facilitate Rivian’s arrival in the UK and provide other financial incentives using a special development order (SDO), a rarely used legal authority aimed at enabling rapid planning decisions.

Following an initial public offering (IPO) last month, executives from Amazon, which owns a fifth of the company, are also said to have participated in the talks.

Somerset Live understands that Boris Johnson spoke directly to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the project in September.

Prime Minister Johnson will be keen to reach a deal to substantiate his post-pandemic “leveling” and “build better” agenda and help promote tens of thousands of new jobs in an environmentally aware environment. Friendly sector.

Rivian RT1 on display at the New York International Auto Show on April 17, 2019 (Image: 2019 Anadolu Agency)

In March of this year, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng added to the House of Representatives that the government is “considering” the Gravity site, believing that Somerset “has the manufacturing skills and capabilities to maintain a great gigafactory.”

A UK government spokeswoman said: “We are working hard to attract investment in the UK to accelerate the growth of new industries and create jobs.”

‘very significant impact on local and regional economy’

“We have been working closely with governments on a variety of large-scale opportunities,” Gravity CEO Martin Bellamy told Somerset Live earlier this year.

If one of these large-scale deals happens, he said, “the impact on the region and the local economy will be really, very significant.”

Bellamy believes the Gravity site is “the only site in the UK” where large electric vehicle manufacturers can start building factories.

He says this is due to the size of the site, the transport infrastructure in place and the fact that the location is “ready to insert” and work can begin as soon as the deal is closed.

CGI at Gravity Smart Campus (Image: Gravity Public Brochure)

Bellamy also said the site has a profitable planning route to get projects started quickly, while other UK sites may have to wait 12 months or more to start construction work.

Gravity CEO added that electric vehicle manufacturers in the field could create “more than 5,000” jobs and create “seven to eight times” indirect roles within the supply chain.

What is Gravity?

The 635-acre Gravity Smart Campus is located on the grounds of the Royal Ordnance Factory in Puriton near Bridgwater.

A road leading directly to Junction 23 on the M5 and a purpose-built on-site freight and passenger rail terminal will be built.

The Business Park will also feature dark fiber internet connectivity, low-carbon on-site energy solutions, and a water extraction facility on the adjacent River Huntspill.

Gravity has previously stated its goal of attracting “world leaders in advanced manufacturing, robotics, artificial intelligence and electric vehicles” to its massive site.

The site offers quick transport links for road and rail, close to Exeter and Bristol airports as well as Bristol Port. What is Rivian?

Rivian specializes in the creation of electric sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks.

Founded in 2009, the Irvine, California-based company is considered a major challenger for Tesla and is now worth more than $100 billion since it went public earlier this year.

It is backed by many of Silicon Valley’s biggest investors, including Ford and Amazon.

Rivian is an electric vehicle company based in California (Image: Rivian)

Rivian has a contract with Amazon to build 100,000 electric delivery vans by the end of 2010 and produce 10,000 by the end of next year.

The American automaker already has small engineering offices in Woking that focus on advanced concepts, bodywork and lighting.

