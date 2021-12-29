CDC Drastically Reduces US Omicron Prevalence Estimate





The CDC dramatically lowered its estimate of the prevalence of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the United States on Tuesday, saying the new variant was only responsible for 22.5% of new cases in the week that ended. ended on December 18, not the alarming 73.2% he initially estimated last week.

For the week ending December 25, the agency said omicron accounted for 58.6% of all new cases.

CDC spokesperson Jasmine Reed noted that there was “a wide predictive range displayed in last week’s chart,” and the downward revision was in part due to “the rate at which Omicron was increasing.” .

“CDC’s models have a range and always saw a steady increase in the proportion of Omicron,” Reed told Fox News Digital. “In some parts of the country, Omicron accounts for about 90% or more of the cases. “

COVID antigen testers at UW-Eau Claire Monday in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The test is intended for asymptomatic people and takes approximately 20 minutes from the time the swab is taken and the results returned. (David Joles / Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Dr Jerome Adams, former surgeon general in the Trump administration, explained that the revision was likely in part due to response bias caused by an oddity in testing with omicron called ‘S gene drop,’ in which the one of the three target genes is not detected. When this gene is not detected, it can be an immediate marker for omicron.

“A lot of people were seeing this S dropout on testing even before they had the follow-up genetic testing, and so these samples were much more likely to be sent for sequencing,” Adams told Fox News Digital.

As the CDC collects more data, it can more accurately determine the proportions of each variant nationwide, according to Dr. Li Tang, associate faculty member in the biostatistics department at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. .

“Previously, they probably relied on a small number of available sequences. It should also be noted that while the confidence interval is now narrower, the range is still wide, ranging from 41.5% to 74%. , suggesting great uncertainty, ”Tang told Fox. Digital news.

Lurie Children’s Hospital RN Carolyn Ruyle prepares a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Lurie Children’s Hospital on Friday, November 5, 2021 in Chicago. (AP Photo / Nam Y. Huh)

The new estimates mean the delta variant was still dominant for most of December, although omicron now has a slight advantage.

Regardless, COVID-19 cases have increased in recent weeks, as the United States set a one-day record for new cases on Monday with 441,278 confirmed infections.

Monday’s seven-day average was 240,408, roughly quadruple the fall low of 64,206 on October 24.

Kecia Harris, with the Department of Environmental Services, cleans the bedroom of a coronavirus-fighting patient at Our Lady of Angels Hospital in Bogalusa, Louisiana on Monday, August 9, 2021 ((Chris Granger / The Advocate via AP))

Omicron was most prevalent in the South, Pacific Northwest, Midwest, and the New York City area during the week ending December 25, according to CDC data.

“It’s also important for people to understand that in the grand scheme of things, they were probably only a week or two ahead of what was going to happen anyway, because the omicron is spreading so quickly that “It’s going to be 73% by the time you look at the numbers this week or next,” Adams said.

