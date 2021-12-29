In 2022, poverty is imminent for millions of UK families as energy rates rise by 1200, inflation rises and taxes rise by 1.25%.





Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 8:52am

Millions of Britons will face tough times in 2022.

Soaring energy prices, inflation and tax hikes have the potential to create a ‘cost of living catastrophe’ for millions of UK families, an economic think tank warned this morning.

The Resolution Foundation (RF) says households will typically face an income hit of 1,200 per year starting in April next year as energy price caps rise and the National Insurance Contribution (NIC) rises by 1.25%.

Moreover, the forecast that inflation will peak at 0.6% in the spring means that real wage levels are stagnant, meaning that real wages will not be higher than this year next Christmas.

The foundation’s chief executive, Torsten Bell, said the pressure on living standards is so severe that it will put pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to take action to alleviate the economic pain.

‘Cost of Living Crisis’

The warning comes amid fears from Conservative lawmakers that the new year’s cost of living crisis will further weaken voter support for a government that has already been heavily damaged by reports of the Downing Street party violating COVID-19 rules.

The RF said that the peak of the pressure is set for April, raising the energy bill cap by about 500 a year, while the cost of the energy company’s bankruptcy is expected to add 100 to consumer bills.

The price hike will disproportionately affect low-income households, who spend a greater portion of their income on energy. It is projected to make up from 8.5% of current income to 12% of the income of the poorest households.

read more

Khan raises Londoners Parliament tax bill by 31 to save TfL from ‘collapse’

At the same time, the RF said the frozen income tax cap and a 1.25% increase in private NICs would cost an average of 600 households per year.

For families in the top half of the income distribution, an increase in NIC alone would increase their taxes on average by 750.

Meanwhile, the RF said that real wages, fixed in October, almost certainly started falling and won’t rise again until the last three months of 2022. year.

By the end of 2024, real wages will still be 740 a year lower than if the UK had already continued sluggish pay growth before the pandemic.

Bell said 2022 looks set to be defined as a year of crisis.

The general situation is that prices are skyrocketing and payment packets are likely to stagnate, he said.

In fact, real wages are already starting to fall and are expected to be slightly higher next Christmas than they are now.

The peak of the pressure will be in April as soaring energy rates and tax increases will take a toll on the incomes of 1,200 families.

This overnight cost of living catastrophe is so great that it’s hard to see how the government doesn’t intervene.

A government spokeswoman said the ministers had taken decisive action worth $4.2 billion to support their families with their livelihoods.

This includes more than 2 billion universal credit taper reductions and a range of measures to support bills, including energy price caps, cold weather payments, and frozen liquor and fuel tariffs.

read more

Half of UK small businesses will raise prices in 2022 and a third plan to lay off as vacations end.

Similar Tagged Content: Section Categories Related Topics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cityam.com/cost-of-living-catastrophe-poverty-looms-for-millions-of-uk-families-as-energy-bills-climb-by-1200-inflation-rises-and-taxes-jump-1-25-per-cent-in-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos