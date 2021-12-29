US, Russia set schedule for talks with Ukraine in January





WASHINGTON: The United States and Russia have agreed to hold security talks on January 10, amid tensions over Russian forces deployed near Ukraine, and Moscow demands that NATO stop any eastward expansion in the former Soviet bloc.

No sign has emerged that the two sides have been able to narrow their differences over Moscow’s basic demand that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization sever military ties with Ukraine and Georgia, and rescind them. previous statements that they would eventually join the alliance.

When we sit down to speak, Russia can put its concerns on the table, and we will also put our concerns on the table with Russia’s activities, a spokesperson for President Bidens’ National Security Council said on Tuesday. There will be areas where we can make progress and areas where we disagree.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said he expected talks to focus on security proposals the Kremlin provided to the United States earlier this month that would prevent expansion NATO to the east and western military activities near the periphery of Russia.

A military escalation along the Ukrainian border further strained ties between Russia and the United States, after clashes over cybercrime, expulsions of diplomats and a migrant crisis in Belarus. The WSJ explains what is driving the wedge between Washington and Moscow. Composite Photo / Video: Michelle Inez Simon

These are all an integral part of our position, Ryabkov told the Interfax news agency. We cannot do without a serious discussion on these precise themes during the next contacts.

Russia initially offered direct talks with the United States. The Biden administration has offered side meetings to counter the impression that the talks will lead to a further division of Europe into spheres of influence that would be established without the involvement of U.S. allies.

We will abide by the principle of nothing to our allies and partners without our allies and partners, including Ukraine, the NSC spokesman said.

The US-Russian talks will be held in Geneva as part of a security dialogue the two sides have used to discuss nuclear weapons and other military issues. They will likely be chaired by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Mr. Ryabkov, who have represented both sides in previous sessions.

The Geneva meeting would likely be followed on January 12 by broader discussions in Brussels within the NATO-Russia Council, an alliance forum for discussing security issues with Moscow. These discussions, if held as planned, would mark the first meeting of this council in over two years.

On January 13, there would be another meeting to discuss issues between Russia and European nations within the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Russia has massed troops near Ukraine that US officials estimate at around 100,000 and the project could reach 175,000 for an invasion, with the battalion’s tactical groups operating as frontline forces. U.S. officials said last week that Russia has 53 battalion tactical groups near the Ukrainian border. Each group consists of around 800 soldiers.

US officials said Russia’s military build-up continues without any signs of backing down. They cited a narrow window to avoid Russian military action, given reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s schedule for action is in early 2022.

The United States has flown RC-135 and E-8 reconnaissance planes over Ukraine in recent days to monitor Russian military deployments in the region, according to flight tracking data. The RC-135 collects electronic intelligence, while the E-8 uses radar to track ground forces.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday ordered a carrier strike group to stay in the Mediterranean Sea instead of crossing the Suez Canal to the Middle East as planned, U.S. defense officials said. The USS Harry S. Truman will remain near its current location in the Ionian Sea between Greece and Italy, officials added.

Mr Biden has ruled out sending combat troops to Ukraine, but US officials have warned that the US will strengthen its positions on the territory of NATO’s Eastern European countries if the Russian military attacks Ukraine.

Ukraine has requested high-tech anti-missile systems from the United States, as well as Ukrainian and American officials close to the situation. So far, the Biden administration has refrained from sending such systems or supplying formerly allocated helicopters to the now defunct Afghan army currently under repair in Ukraine.

Although it has not stepped up its military support for Ukraine, the United States is constantly assessing the country’s military needs and providing defensive assistance that was planned before the recent Russian reinforcement near Ukraine, said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

In the event that Russia invades Ukraine, the Biden administration has pledged to impose tough economic sanctions, step up military assistance to Kiev, and step up deployments to NATO member states along the eastern flank of the alliance, officials said.

The Southern Military District press office of the Russian Armed Forces said on December 25 that 10,000 soldiers who had participated in exercises at training fields would return to their bases.

There does not appear to be an established link between the conclusion of this exercise and Russian forces deployed near Ukraine, said Michael Kofman, a Russian military expert at CNA Corp.

—Warren P. Strobel and Nancy A. Youssef in Washington and Nonna Fomenko in Moscow contributed to this article.

