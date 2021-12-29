Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ‘get serious’: details





The honeymoon stage continues! The relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson continues to grow and is heading in the right direction.

Kim and Pete get serious. Things definitely got out of hand quickly, but in a healthy and fun way, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly. Right now they’re just enjoying their time together and seeing where things are going.

The KKW Beauty founder, 41, doesn’t want to get into something too serious with the actress, 28 too soon, but she’s enjoying the early stages of their romance.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Nina Prommer / EPA / Shutterstock; Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

They are very much in love with each other, that’s for sure, adds the source.

The couple shared the screen and a kiss! when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October. Dating rumors started soon after and they were spotted on several outings in Los Angeles and New York and the duo confirmed their status when they were pictured holding hands in November.

Kanye West. Michael Wyke / AP / Shutterstock

He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what’s going on. Everything is flowing well [when theyre together], a separate source told us last month.

While the romance is rife, Kardashian is still in the process of divorcing Kanye West. The reality TV star asked to end their six-year marriage in February. West, 44, who Kardashian shares children with North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, have expressed their wish to get the selfish perpetrator back.

In November, he appeared on the Drink Champs podcast and said: I want us to be together, having denied ever having received any divorce papers.

But at the end of the day, I don’t have the papers yet, so I [going to] come on that joint and try to save my family and keep my family together, rapper Heartless said at the time.

Davidson, for his part, isn’t worried about Kanye trying to get back together with Kim and understands the duos’ situation and the fact that they will always put their kids first, a third source recently revealed. The law student, meanwhile, was taken aback by her ex-husband’s public comments.

Earlier this month, the founder of Skims filed documents to become legally single and requested that her maiden name be reinstated. The marriage of the parties is irreparably broken. [Kardashian] no longer wants to marry [West], state the documents, filed on December 10. There is no doubt that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable. [Kardashian] has no desire to be reconciled with [West] and wants their marriage to end. Irreconcilable differences have led to the irreparable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage by counseling or other means.

The Grammy winner, for his part, is not happy with the departure of his ex-wife. Kanye absolutely despises Kim dating Pete, the source 1 tells us. He is so jealous.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Tune in to Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood as each week Us Editors feature the hottest entertainment news!

