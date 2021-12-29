US, UK and other countries break Covid records as omicron surges





Breaking records of coronavirus cases reported daily in the US, UK, France, Australia and other countries. Because highly contagious omicrons have overturned hopes of returning to normal in some parts of the world.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference on Wednesday: “Delta and Omicron are two threats that are increasing record numbers of cases, which in turn are leading to surges in hospitalizations and deaths. “He said.

He said Omicron is moving too fast, warning that this variant could create a tsunami of cases that could further strain the global healthcare system.

“If we don’t improve our collective response, Covid will continue to evolve and threaten our health systems,” he said.

The warning comes two years after the World Health Organization (WHO) first received a warning about a disease that originated in Wuhan, China.

Queue outside the Covid test site in Paraguet Square, Washington, on December 23.

The U.S. broke the record for 252,776 cases on January 11, breaking the seven-day average of 262,034 cases on Tuesday, according to NBC News data analysis. (Data can be skewed from day to day due to anomalous data items that typically occur during holidays.)

However, there were 1.8 million cases reported in the United States last week, up 69.3% from the previous week.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the week ending December 25, Omicron accounted for 58.6% of all Covid cases in the United States and the Delta variant accounted for 41.1% of cases.

Omicron variants appear to make up a lower-than-expected percentage of cases, and the CDC has also downgraded its estimate for the week ending December 18 to 23% of cases with omicron variants from 73%.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide increased by 11% compared to the previous week.

The United Nations Health Organization says nearly 4.99 million new cases were reported worldwide between December 20 and December 26.

Shoppers wearing some face masks walk along Oxford Street in London while the UK is battling a surge in Covid cases. David Cliff/AP

However, initial data from the UK, South Africa and Denmark showed a lower risk of hospitalization for omicron compared to the delta variant, but emphasized the need for additional data.

The UK also reported on Tuesday that it recorded 129,471 new cases, a record high for one-day cases. However, the data were incomplete because figures for Scotland and Northern Ireland were not included due to differences in reporting practices during the vacation period.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will not introduce any further coronavirus restrictions in the UK before the new year, despite the growing number of cases.

Meanwhile, in Europe, France, Portugal and Greece all reported record numbers.

France’s Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday that there were 208,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, breaking the previous record with 179,807 confirmed cases on Tuesday.

He said about two French people test positive for Covid every second.

Portugal reported a record 17,172 cases on Tuesday. According to government data, Omicron variants accounted for 61.5% of all new cases in the country, which already has one of the highest immunization rates in the world. About 87% of the population is completely punctured.

Greece had the highest number of daily cases, with 21,657 new cases confirmed on Tuesday, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.

In Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for a gear change on Tuesday, with nearly 18,300 new daily infections recorded, far surpassing the previous national high of around 11,300.

Medical staff conduct a Covid test at the Bondi Beach Test Clinic in Sydney on Tuesday. Jenny Evans / Getty Images

Morrison convened an ad hoc meeting of the national cabinet on Thursday to see what changes could be made to ease the burden on the prosecutor’s office and get people out of quarantine faster.

He said at a news briefing on Wednesday that we can’t keep everyone out of circulation because it all happened by chance in a specific place at a specific time.

According to his plan, in cases of clinical urgency, PCR testing is first required only for symptomatic people to reduce waiting time for tests and test results.

This is in response to shortening the quarantine period for people who test positive for COVID-19 in several countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

On Monday, the CDC updated quarantine guidelines to allow people who tested positive for COVID-19 but had no symptoms to isolate for the previous recommendation of 10 to 5 days.

Meanwhile, the British government has shortened the quarantine time for confirmed COVID-19 patients so that if the second negative test result is obtained, the self-isolation can be ended 7 days later instead of 10 days.

