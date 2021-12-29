China urges US to protect space station from satellites





China urges US to protect Chinese space station and three-member crew after Beijing complains that Elon Musks SpaceX-launched satellites nearly hit the station

By Associated Press

29 December 2021, 08:54

2 minutes to read

BEIJING – China calls on the United States to protect a Chinese space station and its three-member crew after Beijing complained that the satellites launched by Elon Musks SpaceX nearly hit the station.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office on Tuesday accused Washington of ignoring its treaty obligations to protect the safety of the crew of three members of the Tiangong stations following the incidents of July 1 and October 21.

The Tiangong carried out evasive maneuvers to prevent a potential collision with Starlink satellites launched by Space Exploration Technologies Corp., the government said in a Dec. 6 complaint to the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of the Air. outer space.

The United States should take immediate action to prevent such incidents from happening again, spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

Zhao accused Washington of failing to meet its obligations to protect the safety of astronauts under a 1967 treaty on the peaceful use of space.

The US Embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk is also president of electric vehicle maker Tesla, Inc. The company opened its first factory outside the United States in Shanghai in 2019.

The Tiangong, however, is a high-profile project for the ruling Communist Party, making Beijing unlikely to tolerate disruption even from a major foreign investor in China.

The main Tiangong module was launched in April. Its first crew returned to Earth in September after a 90-day mission. The second crew of two men and a woman arrived on October 16 for a six-month mission.

SpaceX plans to launch some 2,000 Starlink satellites as part of a global Internet system to bring Internet access to underserved areas. During its 34th and final launch, SpaceX sent 52 satellites into orbit aboard a rocket on December 18.

