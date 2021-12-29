United States Sets New Daily Covid Cases Amid Omicron Outbreak | US News





The United States broke its record for daily coronavirus cases as the Omicron variant overtook Delta in distribution across much of the country amid a massive surge.

The seven-day average of cases in the United States surpassed 267,000 on Tuesday, breaking its January 2021 high of 251,232, according to a New York Times database. The fast-growing Omicron variant now accounts for 59% of new infections, up from 23% a week earlier.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise, but not to the extent of previous increases. About 71,000 people were being treated on Monday, less than during the peak of the Delta variant, when more than 100,000 people were hospitalized.

New York had the highest number of people hospitalized for Covid-19 on Monday with 5,772 patients, followed by Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, California and Texas. Deaths are also on the rise, with a daily average of 1,243, less than a third of their January 2021 peak.

The increase comes as the CDC controversially reduced the number of days infected Americans should stay in isolation from 10 to five days, and health officials are reporting a worrying increase in pediatric hospitalizations.

The CDC said after isolation, asymptomatic people should wear a mask around others for an additional five days.

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the new recommendations to reduce the isolation period balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and doses. reminder.

However, unlike January 2021, an estimated 62% of Americans are now vaccinated and in many cases boosted. The CDC announced on Tuesday that more than 1.5 million shots had been administered in the past 24 hours.

However, the Omicrons surge again caused disruption in the US economy. The variant has exacerbated a labor shortage, caused thousands of flight cancellations and caused some businesses to shut down again. There has also been increased pressure on America’s struggling healthcare system.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has focused on providing better access to testing and promoting booster shots to those vaccinated and convincing millions of unvaccinated Americans to accept the vaccine.

The CDC reported that as of December 14, about 85% of adults aged 18 and over in the United States had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, but 15% were still not vaccinated. .

The demand for testing has in some areas caused pharmacies to run out of self-test kits as manufacturers rush to produce and distribute one of the eight approved by the FDA.

