Coronavirus cases in US reach new high, hospitalizations rise





December 29 (Reuters) – The average number of daily confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States reached a record 258,312 in the past seven days, a Reuters tally showed on Wednesday, as US officials assess the impact of the more transmissible Omicron variant.

The previous peak in the seven-day moving average was 250,141 confirmed cases recorded on January 8 of this year. Daily records were broken this week in at least seven European nations. Read more

The surge comes as Americans travel on vacation. Hundreds of flights have been canceled across the country every day since Christmas as airline staff tested positive for the coronavirus. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it was monitoring 86 cruise ships that reported cases of COVID-19.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

While some data from other countries showed less illness with Omicron, it was too early to assess the impact across the United States, especially given its uneven vaccination rates, the CDC director said on Wednesday. , Rochelle Walensky.

Still, she noted on a call with reporters that while the seven-day daily average of positive cases is up 60% from the previous week, the hospitalization rate for the same period has only increased. than 14%, reaching about 9,000 per day. Deaths have declined by about 7% to 1,100 per day, she said. Read more

More than 76,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 nationwide, up 19% in the past 10 days, according to a Reuters tally.

The CDC this week released new guidelines shortening the isolation period for people with a confirmed infection to five days instead of 10, as long as they are asymptomatic. The move was in part designed to alleviate staff shortages in hospitals, airlines and other vital services.

Some infectious disease experts, however, have criticized the policy for failing to distinguish between vaccinated and unvaccinated people, who recover from the virus at different rates. The new policy also does not require tests to confirm that a person is no longer contagious before returning to work or socializing. Read more

The states with the highest number of daily infections on Tuesday included New York, which reported 40,780 cases, and California, which reported over 30,000. Texas reported over 17,000 cases and Ohio over from 15,000.

The Omicron variant was estimated to have 58.6% of infections in the United States as of December 25, according to CDC data released on Tuesday. Read more

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Susan Heavey in Washington, Lisa Shumaker and Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago, Aparupa Mazumder in Bengaluru; Writing by Keith Weir and Jonathan Allen; Editing by Gareth Jones, Chizu Nomiyama, Mark Porter and Richard Chang

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-coronavirus-cases-hit-record-high-2021-12-29/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos