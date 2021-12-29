Employers Go Faster Than States To Raise Hourly Wages





Our Revolution activists hold signs about the $ 15 minimum wage outside the Capitol complex on Thursday, February 25, 2021, calling on Congress to pass the proposed $ 15 federal minimum wage hike as part of the project Covid Relief Law.

Bill Clark | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Larger companies in California will be required to pay workers at least $ 15 an hour in January.

This is a milestone that fast food workers have been trying to reach since 2012. But anti-poverty activists are not satisfied. Citing the state’s high cost of living and rising inflation, they ask for more.

Activist and investor Joe Sanberg is funding an attempt to collect enough signatures in California to get an initiative to vote in front of voters for the November election. Sanberg, who has raised the possibility of running for president, wants the state’s minimum wage to reach $ 18 an hour for all businesses by 2026.

“We were a leader in favor of a minimum wage of $ 15, but now we have to get the ball rolling and further. He’s $ 18 behind,” Sanberg told the Los Angeles Times.

Next year, 26 U.S. states and Washington will raise their minimum wages, but only California and parts of New York will impose an hourly wage of at least $ 15, according to a payroll expert report from Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory US.

However, many workers will see more substantial wage increases because their employers have chosen to raise their minimum wages themselves.

A tight labor market has led many businesses, from banks to retailers to pizzerias, to increase the wages of hourly workers to attract and retain staff. This year marked the first time that the average salary of employees in restaurants and supermarkets exceeded $ 15 an hour, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Wages and salaries rose 4.2% for the 12 months ended September 2021, according to the BLS.

Other employers have already passed the $ 15 mark. Amazon has paid its workforce at least $ 15 an hour since 2018 and started offering new hires an average of $ 18 an hour in September. Costco raised its minimum wage to $ 17 an hour in October. Full-time employees at craft retailer Hobby Lobby will earn at least $ 18.50 an hour starting January 1. T-Mobile pays its 75,000 employees at least $ 20 an hour. And Bank of America has pledged to pay hourly workers $ 25 an hour by 2025.

“It’s a market of job seekers which means the competition to keep and find the best talent is competitive and as a great employer we like it that way,” wrote the CEO of T-Mobile. , Mike Sievert, in a letter to employees announcing the wage hike on December 10.

The pandemic has also brought new awareness and appreciation of hourly workers and their low wages. Restaurant dishwashers and grocery store cashiers were deemed essential, and often earned bonuses for working during shutdowns, helping provide necessities for stuck-at-home consumers. Higher unemployment benefits have also highlighted the low wages many low-wage workers earn, many depositing higher unemployment checks than their old paychecks.

Poverty advocates are also starting to demand wages above $ 15 an hour, citing inflation and the costs of basic needs. Inflation jumped 6.8% in November, the fastest rate since 1982, and paychecks don’t stretch that far to the grocery store or gas station. The real average hourly wage, which takes inflation and average weekly working hours into account, fell 1.9% in November compared to a year ago. Whether higher wages are a driving force behind current inflation is a source of disagreement for economists.

“Now $ 15 is widely considered the bare minimum for workers. cost of living and ensuring that every community can thrive, “Allynn Umel, campaign manager for Fight for $ 15 and a Union, said in a statement to CNBC.

Still, some of the country’s largest private employers have starting salaries below the benchmark of $ 15. For example, Walmart raised workers’ wages to a low of $ 12 an hour earlier this year, from $ 11 it set in 2018. But the retailer says its average wage in the United States has risen to $ 16.40.

Businesses are forecasting wage increases next year to stay competitive, a sign that the labor market will not recover even as unemployment fell to 4.2% in November. Walgreens Boots Alliance aims to hit $ 15 an hour by November 2022, while Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants announced earlier in December that he would step up plans to raise the salary to $ 12 from the hour, tips included.

And while more than half of U.S. states are increasing wages in 2022, 20 states have the same minimum wage as the federal minimum wage: $ 7.25 an hour. The majority of these states have elected Republicans as current governors and have a lower cost of living than states that raise their minimum wages.

Earlier this year, Democrats attempted to raise the federal minimum wage through an amendment to the Covid-19 stimulus bill, but the effort failed. The federal pay floor has been stuck at $ 7.25 an hour since 2009.

