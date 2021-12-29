COVID-19: UK reports new record of 183,037 coronavirus cases per day, including delayed data from Northern Ireland | UK News





According to data from the UK government, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UK reached 183,037 per day.

The most recent figure includes data on infections (22,972) over a five-day period in Northern Ireland due to a delayed report over the Christmas period.

Of the total 183,037 cases, 138,287 were from England (117,093 yesterday), 15,849 from Scotland (9,360 yesterday) and 5,929 from Wales (12,378 yesterday).

It is the first time since December 24 that four UK countries have announced the number of daily confirmed cases.

The increase in cases triggered by the highly contagious strain of Omicron also coincides with an increase in the number of patients in hospitals who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

An additional 57 people have died in the UK 28 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

That number compares to the daily high of 129,471 COVID-19-related deaths and 129,471 reported yesterday, with 109,655 cases and 140 deaths at this time last week.

Over 90% in England and around 80% in Scotland are now found to be Omicron variants.

On December 21st, another 1,213 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in the UK. This is the most recent figure in daily data and the highest since February 19, when there were 1,274 people.

According to the government’s daily dashboard, the total number of hospitalized patients is 8,246. This is the highest since November 16, 8,478.

In the UK, 1,751 COVID patients were hospitalized on December 27, the highest since February 5, and a total of 10,462 COVID patients were hospitalized, the highest since March 1.

Data from London showed 437 COVID patients were admitted to the hospital on December 27, the first time since 1 February when there were 421 daily hospitalizations exceeded 400.

According to NHS data, 71% of COVID patients admitted to UK hospitals on 21 December were being treated primarily for the virus.

The remaining 29% were there “with COVID” and either tested positive for another disease upon arrival or tested positive during their stay.

Some medical staff refer to this latter group as patients with accidental COVID-19.

When vaccinated in the UK, an additional 23,859 people received their first dose, bringing the total to 51,705,406.

An additional 29,534 people received their second dose, which means 47,324,308 people now have a double puncture.

A total of 33,091,891 boosters and 3rd doses were also provided, an increase of 325,087 people in one day.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to push forward with the vaccine program, urging the public to enjoy the New Year’s celebrations “in a prudent and sensible way”.

The prime minister said that the majority of people in the intensive care unit did not receive a booster dose, encouraging people to book a booster jab or first and second doses.

No new restrictions are being introduced ahead of New Year’s Eve in England, nightclubs are currently not allowed in Scotland and Wales, and Rule 6 is in force in pubs and restaurants in Wales.

Scottish pubs require a distance of 1 meter between tables, groups of people are limited to three households, and alcohol must be served at tables.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said he “expects” that Scotland’s new COVID-19 restrictions will be in effect by 17 January, urging people to “stay at home longer than usual for now”.

