



Covid cases continued to surge across the UK, with more than 183,000 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

The figures released by the government on Wednesday afternoon set a new record for the pandemic, breaking the record set yesterday by more than 50,000.

This number includes several days’ worth of numbers from Northern Ireland that have backlogged over vacation but still have no records.

The government said an additional 57 people died in the 28 days after testing positive, bringing the total to 516 deaths in 7 days.

Boris Johnson warned this morning that the more contagious strain of Omicron is causing serious problems, but so far has resisted new social distancing measures ahead of the new year.

Scientists believe this strain is milder than previous incarnations of the virus, but it’s unclear how much or how many of the record number of people infected will be hospitalized or die.

Ministers are focusing on a coronavirus booster program that can stop the surge and prevent deaths and serious illness. Prime Minister Johnson said this morning that in some wards more than 90 percent of people in intensive care were not vaccinated.

No new restrictions were imposed during Christmas to allow people to see their families freely, but the government has urged caution.

Separately on Wednesday afternoon, NHS England reported that 1,751 Covid-19 hospital admissions in the UK on 27 December rose 65% per week, the highest since 5 February.

At the time of the second wave of COVID-19, it peaked at 4,134 on January 12.

In London, 437 hospitalizations were reported on December 27, an increase of 45% per week and the highest since January 28. The peak of winter waves was 977 on January 6th.

Separate additional figures released by the National Statistical Office show the total number of registered deaths in the UK, where COVID-19 is mentioned in the death certificate, is 173,000.

Prime Minister Johnson told reporters during a visit to a vaccine site on Wednesday that 2.4 million eligible double-japs had rejected a booster offer. People who do not receive intensive care in our hospital are receiving treatment.

“I’ve spoken to doctors and they said that number is up to 90% of people in intensive care without dependents.

“If you don’t get vaccinated, you’re eight times more likely to be hospitalized.

“So, it’s a good thing to do. Very, very important. Cheer yourself up, and enjoy the new year wisely and cautiously.”

