Record number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in the United StatesExBulletin





A member of the Salt Lake County Health Department COVID-19 testing staff walks past a line outside the department on Tuesday. The number of new COVID019 cases hit an all-time high this week, beating January figures. Rick Bowmer / AP .

The omicron variant is spreading rapidly across the country, but hospitalization and death rates remain relatively low.

The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases exceeded 280,000 this week, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University tracker. This is a record number of new cases in the country; the last time the number of cases peaked near this was in January.

Public health officials including Dr Anthony Fauci and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky say the new variant appears to be less severe than previous ones, but still insist on the need to follow protocols for public health, such as getting vaccinated and wearing a mask to stop the spread of the virus.

White House data provided during a briefing on Wednesday shows the seven-day average hospitalizations to be around 9,000 per day, which is a 14% increase in hospitalizations from last week. However, there was a 60% increase in cases during the same period. The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths is down from last week, to around 1,100 deaths per day.

Officials say the difference is in part due to the fact that omicron causes less severe symptoms for those who are vaccinated and especially for those who are boosted.

Another reason for the large gap between the increase in hospitalizations and cases, Fauci said, is that hospitalizations tend to lag behind recorded cases. Still, “all indications point to less severe disease with omicron than with delta,” he said.

Fauci also cited a new study in South Africa that shows hospital admissions due to the omicron wave were 4.5% of cases compared to 21.3% with other variants. The number of patients requiring oxygen in hospital with the omicron variant was half the number of patients with the previous variants. And the length of hospital stay was around four days with the omicron variant, compared to an average of 8.8 days with previous waves.

Despite the seemingly lower severity of the omicron variant, Fauci stressed the need for people to be vaccinated and boosted.

“Boosters restore that level of protection,” he said. “Boosters are essential.”

