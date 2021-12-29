UK Covid cases record all-time high with 183,037 new infections in just 24 hours





The UK’s Covid cases broke the record high, with 183,037 new infections recorded in 24 hours, an increase of nearly 50,000 from the previous day.

Coronavirus in numbers: UK records 183,037 new cases

Record rates have been hit every day as the testing crisis has taken over many parts of the country, with people unable to undergo PCR or lateral flow testing.

In the past few days, PCR tests have been exhausted in all parts of the UK in some parts of the UK, but the website has been updated frequently so tests are finally available.

A spokesperson for the UK’s Health and Safety Agency said about 8 million test kits would be available in pharmacies by New Year’s Eve.

“The UK’s testing program is the largest in Europe, carrying out nearly 400 million tests since the outbreak began,” the spokesperson said.

“We are providing a record number of lateral flow tests to pharmacies nationwide, and from today through New Year’s Eve, nearly 8 million test kits are being delivered to pharmacies.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the COVID-19 Immunization Center in Milton Keynes.

“Since mid-December, we have provided an additional 100,000 PCR reserved slots per day, and we continue to expand our capacity rapidly.

“If you don’t have the tests you need on gov.uk, keep checking back every few hours as more PCR and LFD tests are available every day.”

This comes as Boris Johnson urges New Year’s Celebrities to party in a discreet and sensible way.

The prime minister defended his refusal to impose more Covid restrictions in the UK, despite the rest of the UK having introduced measures of some kind.

He admitted that the Omicron variants continue to cause real problems.

Another 916 Covid patients admitted to hospital in the UK after top doctor Jonathan Van-Tam tore shirts in a cloud of smoke for a TV lecture – 48% more than last week

But he now claims that it is clearly lighter than the Delta strain and urged the public to get their boosters.

Moreover, he claimed that 90% of coronavirus patients in some intensive care units did not receive further treatment.

“If you don’t get vaccinated, you’re eight times more likely to be hospitalized,” he said.

“So that’s a great thing. It’s very, very important.

Cheer yourself up and enjoy the New Year wisely and prudently.”

The prime minister argued it was right to take a different path than Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, which banned indoor gatherings.

People wearing masks walk past a British government advertisement in central London encouraging people to book a booster vaccination against COVID-19.

Wales and Northern Ireland have imposed a six-person limit on multi-generational groups in pubs.

Johnson appeared to acknowledge the fact that Welsh and Scots living near the English border could party across the border.

When asked about cross-border travel, he answered: I think everyone should enjoy the new year, but in a careful and sensible way.

Get tested, ventilate and think of others. But above all, get boosters.

His remarks came after Britain set another daily record for new Covid cases.

How Britain averted an impending pandemic before Covid, and health officials, were set up as Tory Viscount’s track to the fortune got 330k from the leveling fund.

On 28 December, the UK recorded 129,471 cases, an increase of 42% from seven days earlier.

That means more than 800,000 people tested positive for Covid in 7 days, meaning a 30.3% increase in cases compared to the previous week.

On Monday, Health Minister Sajid Javid told the public that no new restrictions will be introduced before the new year, despite a record number of repeated cases yesterday.

At the same time, there is growing demand for the Prime Minister to shorten the mandatory quarantine period from 7 days to 5 days if an infected person tests negative.

The record number of cases comes as many blame the government for the lack of testing (

This is consistent with actions taken in the United States.

However, NHS Confederation CEO Matthew Taylor warned that in addition to the approximately 100,000 vacancies that already exist, “staffing absence is a major problem for the NHS today.”

When asked if the quarantine period for COVID-19 should be reduced to five days in order to lay off more staff, he said, “Governments should assess the risk balance based on scientific advice.

But it’s important to recognize that there are risks in everything we do, and if we cut it down to five days, we’ll have to base it on very clear evidence that it won’t increase the infection rate.”

He suggested that more evidence is needed about the effects of the prevalent omicron strain and that hospital admissions have increased.

read more

Nicola Sturgeon urged Scots to ‘stay home longer than usual’ on New Year’s Eve.

read more

Boris Johnson urges you to enjoy a ‘cautious’ New Year because Omicron is ‘mild’ than Delta.

