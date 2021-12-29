Sarah Jessica Parker is livid because of assault allegations against Chris Noth





After celebrating Carrie Bradshaw’s comeback, Sarah Jessica Parker is heartbroken amid sexual assault allegations against Chris Noth, an exclusive source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

She is fiercely protective of Carrie Bradshaw and furious that she and everyone else on the show were placed in this position, the insider said. It is not about money, but rather about his inheritance. Carrie wanted to help women and now, under her leadership, women say they got hurt.

The source adds that the 56-year-old actress feels like there were two deaths, referring to the death of Noths Mr. Big at the premiere of And Just Like That. Several women have come forward to charge the Good Wife alum with sexual assault in the weeks after Sex and the City debuted in December.

She takes the power of being Carrie Bradshaw very seriously. With great power comes great responsibility and although SJP knows it’s about him, not her, she feels like she’s let everyone down, the source said, adding that Parker did had no idea of ​​the alleged incidents and feels blinded as she still deals with what happened.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth Shutterstock (2)

Noth has denied all charges against him, telling The Hollywood Reporter he did not cross the line with the first two alleged victims, identified as Zoe and Lily in the explosive initial media report.

The accusations made against me by people I met years, if not decades ago, are categorically false, Noth Nous said via a statement at the time. These stories could be from 30 years or 30 days ago no still means no, that’s a line I haven’t crossed. The meetings were consensual. It’s hard not to question when these stories come out. I don’t know for sure why they are resurfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.

In addition to two other women accusing him of sexual assault, Zoe Lister-Jones has claimed the actor was inappropriate with her on the set of Law and Order. A former SATC replacement also called her behavior when she was on the show disgusting.

Amid the fallout from the claims, Parker released a joint statement with co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth, the three actresses wrote via Instagram Stories on December 20. We support women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.

Noth was also ditched by his art agency and will no longer be a part of CBS The Equalizer.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

