



EU exporters of cheese, auto parts and other commodities face the massive bureaucracy of having to continue selling to the UK after January 1, after three delayed Brexit checks and controls are finally implemented.

They were due to come into force on January 1, 2021, but then postponed to July, then to October, and finally to January 2022, with further controls scheduled for July, six months later.

In another reversal just before Christmas, the British government announced the pioneering of the Republic of Ireland, saying that inspections of goods crossing the Irish Sea would be delayed while discussions over the Northern Ireland Protocol continued.

The UK government is now confident that new controls on imports will not be delayed any further. This will create many old-fashioned jobs in freight, customs and food standards that have not been seen since the single market went into effect in 1993. But what exactly is changing?

What will happen on January 1, 2022?

UK tax authorities will require complex paperwork for all imports from the EU. The completion of customs declarations for HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), a measure introduced to combat the Brexit disruption, can no longer be delayed.

How is this document submitted?

Exporters must pre-submit documents directly or through agents to the correct authorities prior to loading the cargo on a ferry or train at Calais or other entry points. HMRC Director-General Jim Hara said many UK carriers are well prepared for these changes, but suspects many EU carriers are not.

Carriers are required to retain goods records so that HMRC can determine whether they are free to move upon arrival at Dover, Holyhead and other ports.

The paperwork doesn’t stop there. You must complete a declaration related to the rules of origin to determine whether customs duties apply. The EU, which supplies agricultural products to the UK, must also notify the authorities of their exports.

How about July 1, 2022?

Final controls on products of animal and plant origin will come into effect today, and export health certificates and phytosanitary certificates are required for all shipments.

Physical inspection will be done upon arrival, but this may be random or determined by information about the shipment. A declaration of safety and security for imports is also required.

Where is the inspection done?

The HMRC encountered significant difficulties in organizing a sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) control station. It has been confirmed that the planned facility close to Dover’s famous White Cliffs of Dover is shrinking dramatically in size during the summer and most of the paperwork is now expected to be overhauled at Ashford Truck Park instead.

The Dover Port Health Authority announced in early December that it would move to a new facility in the nearby town of Whitfield. The Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has confirmed this to be one of three potential SPS sites. The other will be held in Ashford and a third site in Kent has yet to be confirmed, a spokesperson said.

Will everything go smoothly?

According to HMRC’s own calculations, the number of customs declarations it must process will now rise from around 48 million per year to 250 million as it is needed for goods arriving from all 27 EU countries.

Harra said the biggest risk to the parliamentary public accounting committee in November was the lack of readiness for EU traders, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

EU traders could experience the same kind of Brexit shock suffered in January when Cheshire cheese maker Simon Spurrell suffered 250,000 holes in its export business as new requirements effectively halted retail sales to continental Europe.

Harra said the HMRC is sending monthly letters to 14,000 EU shipping companies to make sure they’re ready and providing informational brochures about the new rules in multiple languages.

It’s been a year since the UK left the EU, but delays in applying import controls may have left the impression that some don’t exist in a single market.

The added administrative costs could encourage some traders to quit the UK market entirely.

John McGrane, secretary-general of the Irish Chamber of Commerce in the UK, said Brexit bureaucracy is an extreme disruption to world-class logistics operations.

So many companies can claim that it took the UK six years to prepare, and why aren’t all of these checks available online?

