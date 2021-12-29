New marijuana laws come into effect in the United States with the new year





The governor of Mississippi suggests he could veto a medical marijuana bill that lawmakers have negotiated, unless they dramatically reduce the amount of cannabis it would allow patients to ‘to buy.

Gov. Tate Reeves (R) said in a Facebook post Tuesday that he estimated 3.5 grams per day per patient is too much, and that lawmakers should “just cut that amount in half to start the program “and reassess after several years if more is needed.

The governor’s demand is the latest headache for lawmakers as they attempt to implement a medical cannabis program in line with what voters approved in 2020 before the state’s highest court struck down initiative for procedural reasons.

“I have repeatedly told members of the Legislature that I am ready to sign a bill that is truly medical marijuana,” Reeves wrote. “One that has reasonable restrictions to make sure it doesn’t adversely affect the Mississippi economy. One that has reasonable restrictions to make sure it doesn’t disrupt Mississippi families. A program that helps Mississippians who really need it with an illness. ”

“In many ways, the work done on the original Legislative Assemblies Bill has helped resolve some of these issues,” Reeves said. “There remains one point in question which is VERY important: how much marijuana can an individual consume per day. “

Lawmakers made several concessions to the governor as they continued negotiations on legislation to replace the voter-approved voting measure, and advocates hoped everything would be resolved in time for Reeves to call a special session for the adopt this year, as he suggested he would. But as the goal post continued to be pushed back, it became clear that lawmakers would need to tackle reform in the 2022 session.

The governor said on Tuesday that the bill lawmakers have produced so far provides “virtually unlimited access to marijuana once you qualify.” He then did some math to estimate how many standard unit joints could be legally distributed each year in Mississippi if 300,000 patients reached their maximum daily limit of 3.5 grams.

By his account? “1.2 billion legal seals. “

“Call me crazy, but I just think that’s too broad a starting point,” wrote the governor, who has repeatedly returned to the legislature with requests for review as they worked to finalize the bill throughout the year.

“If it is determined in the future that more pot is needed in Mississippi, that could still be increased in future legislative sessions,” he said. “Why not start cautiously?” I think this is a reasonable approach.

House and Senate leaders announced in September that they had reached an agreement on reform, but the governor returned with several objections, forcing lawmakers to backtrack and compromise. Even after doing this, Reeves has held firm on what management sees as unreasonable demands.

“If you don’t agree, I respect your opinion. We can sit down in five years and take a deep look at the actual results. But as a father of three daughters whom I love very much, I can’t put my name on a bill that puts so much marijuana on the streets of Mississippi, ”he said in the new Facebook post. “I hope the legislative leaders see fit to consider reducing the huge amount of weed they are seeking to make legally available so that I can sign their bill and we can fix this.”

It remains to be seen whether executives will be ready to make further changes to the buying limits or to go ahead with their current plan and risk a gubernatorial veto.

Reeves has always raised concerns about the marijuana purchase limit, including during a briefing last week.

There are many reasons why this reform is urgently needed. Beyond the obvious that patients are sick and can benefit from cannabis is the fact that lawmakers have worked on reform because the state’s Supreme Court rejected the legalization vote initiative. medical marijuana that voters overwhelmingly adopted last year on a constitutional technicality.

Lawmakers also said giving them the chance to pass legalization in a special session before the end of the year would have helped them tackle big issues like the appropriation of coronavirus funds when the legislature returns to session. next month.

A further complication that lawmakers have faced is that Agriculture and Trade Commissioner Andy Gipson has strongly insisted that his department not be responsible for licensing marijuana companies. He sent letters to lawmakers and the state attorney general expressing his opposition to the program’s regulation.

Lawmakers have responded by giving this responsibility to the Ministry of Health.

—Marijuana Moment is already following more than 1,300 cannabis, psychedelics and drug bills in state legislatures and Congress this year. Patreon supporters pledging at least $ 25 / month have access to our interactive audience maps, charts and calendars so they don’t miss any development. Learn more about our Marijuana Bill Tracker and become a Patreon supporter to access it.—

An earlier version of the legislature’s marijuana bill sought to build on the measure voters approved last year by adding hepatitis, Alzheimer’s disease, spastic quadriplegia and chronic pain as qualification conditions.

After receiving an initial referral for medical cannabis from a licensed practitioner, patients are expected to return to their physician for reassessment six months later.

A weight-based excise tax would be imposed on cannabis sales of $ 15 per ounce of flower or trimas, along with general state sales tax.

No home growing option would be allowed under the measure. Smoking cannabis would be allowed, but not in public spaces.

A poll released in June found a majority of Mississippi voters support legalizing medical and recreational marijuana, with 63% saying they want the legislature to pass a bill which reflects the measure of the ballot that was overturned by the court.

A Senate committee held a series of hearings to gather testimony on what a bill to legalize medical cannabis might look like if lawmakers decided to pass the reform through legislation.

The governor said earlier this summer that I support the will of the voters, and I think we will have a medical marijuana program in Mississippi. He said it was imperative that we do it and that we do it quickly.

Wisconsin governor grants marijuana and drug pardons, setting state leniency record

Marijuana Moment is made possible by the support of readers. If you rely on our Cannabis Advocacy Journalism to stay informed, please consider a monthly Patreon engagement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marijuanamoment.net/new-marijuana-laws-take-effect-across-the-u-s-with-the-new-year/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos