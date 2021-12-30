Labor urges UK tech companies to crack down on anti-backs content | Vaccines and Immunizations





After it was revealed that posters with hundreds of thousands of social media followers were still breeding disinformation, ministers were urged to take stronger action against companies that do not eradicate anti-vaccine content online.

After Boris Johnson said up to 90% of COVID-19 patients in intensive care across the UK didn’t get a third booster vaccine, Labor has been unable to fight the social media mogul as the government is complacent with life-and-death issues. criticized that

Prominent anti-whitepapers on Instagram, Facebook and Telegram still have nearly 1.5 million followers, an analysis compiled by the Ministry of Labor showed. The most popular one was the name of David Icke, a conspiracy theorist who wrongly believes that the coronavirus is spread by 5G.

Some disinformation is hosted on the alternative streaming site BrandNewTube and links posted to other mainstream social media sites.

The video has garnered up to 3.7 million views, raising fears that some will jab at a critical stage in the booster program. About 10% of eligible people did not get the first vaccine, rising to 17% for the second. Booster rollouts are still underway, but 42% of people have not yet received their third vaccine.

Shadow Culture Minister Lucy Powell said the continued spread of vaccine misinformation online is taking a toll on vaccine dissemination and addressing it is critical to vaccinating the unvaccinated.

Given that the government has urged everyone who deserves the booster vaccine to accept the offer, she added:

Powell said tech giants are failing to get rid of vaccine lies, and government complacency on fake news means they don’t take action against online platforms that encourage the spread of disinformation. She calls it a matter of life and death, urging ministers to stand up to social media companies, ignore their excuses and introduce financial and criminal penalties for failures that lead to serious harm.

It also claimed that the government mandated body known as the Anti-Disinformation Policy Forum was disbanded in June 2021. The agency has brought together social media companies, academics and fact-checkers in response to fears of harm caused by anti-Doctors.

Powell requested an update to the forum in a written question from Congress, but DCMS Secretary Chris Philip said it was done in an answer. He added that the department still meets regularly with major social media platforms and bilaterally to discuss the issue.

A government spokesperson said the ministers provided people with advice and information about the vaccine in one of the most extensive public health campaigns ever launched.

They added that although the pilot program ended in the summer, the anti-disinformation department still exists and continues to work closely with social media companies to identify and eliminate dangerous misinformation about vaccines.

A spokesperson said: Our strong new online safety laws will put these companies into action. Now that Congress has completed the necessary investigation of the bill, it will be introduced as soon as possible.

A senior government source said: It is truly a shame for the Labor Party to spread its misinformation, desperately trying to get a political score in the fight against the virus. The counter disinformation department continues to work and has not stopped.

Shortly before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared in 2019 that vaccine hesitation is one of the top 10 threats to global health, and that it is important for people to receive reliable information about vaccination to understand the benefits of vaccination. said to be important.

In October, The Guardian revealed that lies and conspiracy theories about COVID-19 had garnered millions of views on TikTok and were accessible to even young children.

