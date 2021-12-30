Fauci predicts omicron Covid wave to peak in US by end of January





Dr Anthony Fauci predicted on Wednesday that the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic could peak in the United States by the end of January.

“It’s hard to say,” said Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, when asked on CNBC’s “Closing Bell” when the current outbreak of infections, fueled by the omicron variant, said, will begin to recede.

“It certainly peaked quite quickly in South Africa,” where the new, highly transmissible variant was identified last month, Fauci said. “He went up almost vertically and turned around very quickly.”

“I imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus non-vaccination, that it will probably take more than a few weeks, probably by the end of January, I think,” he said. declared Fauci.

Fauci also said that it is technically possible that omicron could hasten the end of the pandemic, if it turns out to be true that this variant, with its high degree of transmissibility, is replacing other strains of the virus that cause infections. more serious.

“I hope it will,” Fauci said when asked about the possibility, but “there is no guarantee that this will happen.”

But “if you have a highly transmissible virus which replaces another virus, and [the replacement virus] has a lesser degree of severity, that would be a positive result, ”he said.

“But you can never guarantee,” he stressed. “This virus has fooled us before. Remember we thought that with the vaccines everything would be fine, and the delta came along, which threw an adjustable wrench into everything.”

Then came the omicron, noted Fauci, which has fueled a massive spike in cases around the world, including in the United States, where a record number of Covid infections were reported this week.

Still, experts were “happy to see” that recent data from many countries shows omicron infections to be less severe than those in the delta, Fauci said.

“What you are saying is possible, that it would happen, but there is no guarantee that it would mean the end of a serious epidemic,” Fauci said.

“I hope that is what is planned now, right? That we are going to see it,” he added. “I hope so, but I can’t guarantee it.”

