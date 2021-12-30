What Happens When Wales and UK Omicrons Reach Covid Record Highs





A coronavirus expert spoke of the rapidly increasing incidence of omicrons in Wales and what to expect from this strain.

The UK recorded a record number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up more than 50,000 from 129,471 to 183,037, Mirror reported.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his refusal to impose more Covid restrictions in the UK, even though the rest of the UK has introduced measures of some kind. He admitted that the Omicron variants continue to cause real problems.

As of the 7 days leading up to December 24, the rate of infections across Wales in the last 7 days was 1,079.3 cases per 100,000 people, the highest among the pandemic stages. It increased significantly from 724.9 just three days ago and 662.3 two days ago.

And on 22 December there were 444 coronavirus cases (confirmed, suspected, recovered) in Wales, including 31 on ventilators.

Professor Mike Gravenor, epidemiological expert at the University of Swansea, spoke to WalesOnline about whether this rate can be expected to continue rising rapidly and the long-term outlook for Wales.

WalesOnline: Coronavirus rates have been skyrocketing in Wales recently. Is it likely to continue?

Professor Gravenor: What is not surprising is the spike in the number of cases. For a while we understood that once Omicron was established, it would spread very quickly. Transmission rates are very high even in vaccinated and previously high-infected populations.

Therefore, the surge in the number of cases is highly anticipated. What we don’t know is how long it will last and how it translates into more serious events like hospitalization, intensive care and death, two incredibly important things. In Wales there is a level 2 distance limit that must slow the spread. We also know we had an unrestricted period ahead of Christmas, but there are many indicators that behavior has changed and that many people are paying a little more attention. Many events have been canceled and people have taken notice before Christmas due to preparations.

Behavioral changes may occur over a period of several weeks, which is expected to at least slow the rate of spread. I would be surprised if I could turn the numbers down. We have to see it and wait. We live in an era of data-related uncertainty. A bigger delay is expected for testing this time this year. There may be people who get a lateral flow test, test positive, and act accordingly, but don’t necessarily follow up with a PCR because it’s Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. So there may be no PCR follow-up going into official figures.

WO: What would your best guess be that the recently reported figures are lower than they actually are?

PG: I think they are lower. We also need to monitor hospitalization. There is a time lag between cases and hospitalizations. We had some really good news just before Christmas about Omicron’s severity, suggesting that his severity is much lower than Delta’s. We’d like to check it out. Are those initial assumptions being proven to be true? But, of course, the update of those estimates was stopped by Christmas. We are really in the dark. I think it will be 2 weeks [that we learn more about Omicron’s severity].

WO: Do you expect the current ratio to be significantly higher?

PG: We would have expected it to be definitely higher with no behavior change. We could have cut down on mixing for two weeks and that saved work. You may have heard of it in the early stages of Omicron. That’s about twice the time of 2-3 days. It’s important to know that you can’t sustain these doubling times. You can’t do the simple math of doubling every two days and doubling in a month. It doesn’t work that way. But the initial indicator was that it would go very high, as we saw in London. We are more than a week behind London. [where the latest Covid rate is 2,024.8 cases per 100,000 people].

You can see Wales’ proportions are catching up a bit now. We’ll probably see it reflect what happened in England. Going forward, we should see a slight reduction in the expected propagation from the level 2 limit. However, we could easily see an increase in cases over a period of time.

WO: How difficult would it be for people to avoid Omicron or Covid in the long run? Is there any hope that it will disappear?

PG: I don’t think it’s going to start disappearing. It will depend on how Omicron interacts with the next-generation vaccine. That we will live together for a very long time. This is not the end of the viral evolution story. We already know that more severe variants can emerge, and we’ve seen variants that appear less severe. We know that both of these are completely possible and can go in any direction at any time.

High transmittance like Omicron is difficult to avoid. It really is a highly contagious virus. It’s on a completely different level than what we saw in the early stages of the epidemic. Anyone can guess how viruses change over time. There are two waves we still need to deal with before we can speculate on the long term: omicrons and deltas.

