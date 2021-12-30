Covid: UK records highest number of daily cases since epidemic began





The UK has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the country.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, an additional 183,037 laboratory-confirmed cases had been recorded in the UK, bringing the total to 12,559,926, the government said.

It is the first time since Christmas Eve that daily case count data from four UK countries has been released.

The total includes the figures reported for Northern Ireland over a five-day period.

Wednesday’s total infections broke the previous record of 129,471 reported on Tuesday. This record was not completed because it was not staffed during the Christmas holidays and does not include data for Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The government also announced that 57 more people died in the 28 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus: what you need to know

Separate figures released by the National Statistical Office show that there are 173,000 registered deaths in the UK, where COVID-19 is mentioned in the death certificate.

The UK Health Security Agency confirmed that there are now 210,122 confirmed omicron cases across the UK after an additional 32,923 cases were reported on Wednesday.

A man wearing a face mask passes a coronavirus advisory sign outside a bank on Argyle Street in downtown Glasgow. Credit: PA

The latest figures come as Health Minister Sajid Javid acknowledges that a global shortage of lateral flow and PCR testing is currently affecting the UK after health leaders expressed concerns about a shortage and “inconsistent” supply.

Pharmacy bosses previously warned that getting a lateral flow test asking for tests every five minutes during Christmas is becoming a “huge” problem.

The Labor Party urged the government to rectify the situation, describing it as “an embarrassment”.

UK

England reported 138,287 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 deaths on Wednesday.

The Granite City

In Scotland, 15,849 new cases of Covid-19 and three more deaths were confirmed on Wednesday.

Wales

Wales reported two deaths and 5,929 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland reported 22,972 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths on Wednesday.

