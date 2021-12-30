U.S. health officials say COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations ‘comparatively’ low despite skyrocketing Omicron





Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky Makes Opening Statement at Senate Hearing on Health, Education, Work and Pensions on “Next Steps: The Way to be continued for COVID-19 response ”at Capitol Hill in Washington, United States, November 4, 2021. REUTERS / Elizabeth Frantz

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

WASHINGTON, Dec.29 (Reuters) – Deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19 are “comparatively” low as the highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads, Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Wednesday ( CDC), as cases in US states hit an all-time high.

“In just a few short weeks, Omicron has grown rapidly across the country, and we expect it will continue to circulate in the weeks to come. Although cases have increased significantly from last week, hospitalizations and deaths remain relatively low at the moment, ”she said, referring to global cases.

The current daily seven-day average of cases is up 60% from the previous week to around 240,400 per day, she said. The average daily hospitalization rate for the same period is up 14% to about 9,000 per day and deaths are down from about 7% to 1,100 per day, Walensky told reporters in a briefing to the White House.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

The average number of daily confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States hit a record high on Wednesday.

Early U.S. data suggests Omicron will have a lower hospitalization-to-case ratio than the Delta variant, Anthony Fauci said at the briefing, the leading U.S. infectious disease, but COVID-19 vaccine boosts will be key to dealing with it .

“All indications point to a lower severity of Omicron compared to Delta,” he said. “Boosters are essential for our approach to Omicron to be optimal.”

Both Fauci and Walensky warned that death and hospitalization data tended to delay case data by two weeks.

Fauci said it was possible that a second booster would be needed, but that it wasn’t possible to know without first determining the durability of the protection offered by a first booster, for which there is no currently no data.

“Before we start talking about a fourth shot, it will be very important for us to determine the durability of the protection, especially against serious illnesses for the third booster shot of an mRNA and the second shot of a J&J. “, did he declare.

“At the moment, we don’t have that information. It is conceivable that in the future we will need an additional shot, but for the moment, we hope to achieve a greater degree of durability of protection thanks to this. recall shot. “

The government expects a contract for 500 million antigen tests, promised by President Joe Biden, to help cope with the increase in the number of cases at the end of next week, said White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients.

“The Department of Defense and HHS are executing (this) on an accelerated schedule,” he said.

Disease experts have questioned the CDC’s recent guidance rules that cut the isolation period for asymptomatic coronaviruses in half, saying they lack guarantees that could lead to even more infections as the United States United faces a record increase in the number of cases.

“Unvaccinated people take much longer to clear the virus and not become contagious,” said Dr Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute. “Some people clear the virus in a day, others take a week or more.”

Walensky said the decision was based on research showing that up to 90% of transmission of COVID-19 has occurred within five days of infection. She said the agency balanced this with evidence that only a small minority of people with COVID have been willing to self-isolate for a full 10 days so far during the pandemic.

“We at the CDC are working to provide updated recommendations, using science to ease the burden of lengthy isolation and quarantine recommendations. However, these recommendations will only work if people follow them.”

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein and Alexandra Alper; Additional reports by Caitlin Webber and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Aurora Ellis

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/despite-surge-covid-cases-deaths-hospitalizations-low-walensky-2021-12-29/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos