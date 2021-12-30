Oxford/AstraZeneca, UK 1st anniversary of approval of COVID-19 vaccine





The immunization program has been a phenomenal success, saving countless lives and reducing the burden on the NHS. Two and a half billion doses of the raw and British vaccine have been administered worldwide.

UK approves world’s first Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine a year ago [Thursday December 30].

The Oxford team’s initial investment in technology since 2016, and the initial investment in a COVID-19 vaccine after March 2020, is based on the National Institute for Health Researchs (NIHR) World’s Leading Research. NIHR has recruited thousands of applicants and supported researchers from across the UK for phase 3 trials.

Nearly 50 million AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered in the UK, saving countless lives and reducing the burden on the NHS without hospitalizing people.

After the government invested more than 88 million to help vaccine research, development and manufacturing, approximately 2.5 billion doses have been distributed for a fee to more than 170 countries. Nearly two-thirds of this went to low- and lower-middle-income countries, including more than 30 million doses donated by the UK through COVAX or both. The UK will donate an additional 20 million doses to countries in need next year as part of the government’s pledge to donate a total of 100 million doses.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

The fight against COVID-19 in the UK and around the world would not have been possible without the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Developed by brilliant scientists at Oxford and delivered on a non-profit basis thanks to AstraZeneca, the vaccine has provided more than 50 million doses to the UK public and over 2.5 billion doses to over 170 other countries.

We can all be incredibly proud and grateful for the jab that saved millions of lives.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

Today marks the one year anniversary of the UK making history with the world’s first approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, a government-funded vaccine made in the UK that plays an absolutely pivotal role in saving the lives of millions around the world.

I am very proud of the role the UK has played in developing, researching and manufacturing groundbreaking vaccines and therapeutics during the pandemic.

Vaccines are the best way to protect people from COVID-19 and I urge everyone to do their part in this national mission.

Vaccine Minister Maggie Throup said:

A year later, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has played an important role in reducing the spread of the virus and saving the lives of the most vulnerable in the fight against COVID-19.

A striking example of British innovation and scientific excellence. Get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect yourself this winter.

The COVID-19 immunization program is the largest in UK history and has been established with unprecedented speed, with thousands of vaccine centers being quickly established in the UK, with around 98% of people living within 16 miles of an immunization clinic.

The government’s Vaccine Taskforce will secure early access to nearly 340 million doses of the most promising vaccine candidates in advance for all of the UK, Royal vassal states and foreign territories, for rapid deployment once approved by drug regulators. I have been able to do it.

The UK has led the world in vaccine research by providing results for three successful vaccine candidates through large phase 3 trials of the Oxford AstraZeneca, Janssen and Novavax vaccines. The Novavax trial is the largest double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in the UK, recruiting 15,000 participants from 35 research institutions in just two months.

AstraZeneca UK President Tom Keith-Roach said:

I am quietly humble and very proud of what we have done to bring 50 million doses into the arms of people here in the UK within 12 months and over 2.5 billion doses to people in more than 170 countries worldwide.

This has been made possible thanks to tireless efforts, and is a huge tribute to the countless colleagues, partners, health care workers, volunteers and the general public who have come forward to support this unprecedented national effort.

We have great challenges ahead of us, and there is still a lot of important work to be done, but in 2021 we achieved amazing things and this will give us confidence and new hope for 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/one-year-anniversary-of-uk-approving-oxfordastrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos