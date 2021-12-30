US breaks record for new Covid cases in past 7 days





Top line

The seven-day average of new infections in the United States hit a record high of around 282,000 on Wednesday morning, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, just days after the country reported a record high number of infections on Monday. daily infections.

People line up at a testing site to receive a Covid-19 PCR test on December 28 in Washington, … [+] DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Getty Images Highlights

As of Wednesday morning, the seven-day average for new infections stood at 282,117, eclipsing the previous high of around 250,000 on January 11, according to the Johns Hopkins University Covid data tracker.

Comparing the US seven-day average with the other countries most affected by new Covid cases, the UK and France set new records this week, peaking at around 115,000 and some 88,000, respectively, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Key context

As the omicron variant is fueling new cases of Covid, studies have suggested that it is less likely to cause hospitalization than previous variants. The omicron variant is expected to account for 58.6% of Covid cases in the country last week, according to revised projections from the CDC. Previously, the highly mutated variant had been projected to account for about 73% of infections.

Crucial quote

President Joe Biden told governors on Monday that Omicron should be a cause for concern, but shouldn’t be a source of panic. He then stressed the importance of being fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and receiving a booster, saying: If you are fully vaccinated and have received your booster, you are highly protected.

Tangent

After finding drops in transmission after the onset of infection, the CDC updated its guidelines on Monday, reducing the period of self-isolation for people with Covid-19 but not showing symptoms to five days instead of 10.

Large number

441,278. That’s the number of new Covid cases reported in the United States on Monday, which broke the previous highest single-day new infection total of 294,015 established on January 8. In terms of new daily infections by state, California reported the highest number of around 86,000 cases, followed by around 40,000 in New York and 32,000 in North Carolina, according to the data tracker. Johns Hopkins University Covid.

