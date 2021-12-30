UK government seeks to ease hit to households by imposing 100 on energy bills





Households facing a “cost of living catastrophe”, including soaring gas and electricity bills in April, were able to waive £100 on bills to make up for their recent energy company failures.

Energy regulator Ofgem is trying to spread the costs of failed suppliers over time, according to those who have been given status reports.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and senior ministers will consider the case of a much broader support package for households facing a major crisis in 2022, government officials said. Most of the pain is due to come in April.

Ofgem announced last week that it would compensate a supplier that took over a failed competitor’s customer of £1.8 billion to help absorb additional spending.

Expenses were expected to appear on the April household bill. The Resolution Foundation think-tank estimated that a surcharge of £100 would be required on household bills.

Analysts have predicted that annual bills could go up to £2,000 from April, when the energy price cap is next adjusted by Ofgem. The limit was set at £1,277 per household starting in October based on average consumption.

Ofgem said on Wednesday that “we have been working with industry and governments to find solutions with regard to cost-sharing on household bills, which will reduce the impact on consumers from April 2022.”

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has promised to continue consulting with industry and Ofgem to find ways to ease the burden on businesses and consumers after the virtual summit on Monday.

Energy executives have pursued a range of solutions, including a 5% VAT cut on bills and assistance to the most vulnerable households. Another proposal is some kind of price stabilization mechanism to mitigate the surge in wholesale gas prices.

An official familiar with the meeting said, “The problem is the rate of change in the wholesale energy price.” “There is a growing awareness that we need to mitigate the massive surge we have seen over the past four months.”

Households are already facing inflation, interest rates, and real wage declines, but in April they will be hit by a rise in national insurance premiums and a surge in energy rates.

The Resolution Foundation estimates the average hit to income in April will be £1,200 per family. “This one-night cost-of-living catastrophe is so great that it’s difficult for governments to know how to avoid intervention,” said Resolution Foundation chief executive Torsten Bell.

Government officials say Number 10 and the Treasury will consider how to respond to the coming political risks when Johnson and senior ministers are convened again after the New Year’s holiday. As one person said, “It affects every part of government.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to curb spending before the election to cut taxes, the highest level since 1950. Instead, he is under tremendous pressure to provide new financial help to his family.

Part of the suffering comes from Sunak himself. Income tax allowances and limits are frozen in cash terms and the national insurance rate is increased by 1.25 percentage points for employees and employers, increasing the tax burden on income by 2.5 percentage points.

With the official figure of a 4.2% increase in regular wages through October, income growth is falling below the consumer price inflation rate, which rose to 5.1% in November.

While many economists believe inflation will peak at higher levels in the same month as energy prices rise sharply, the Bank of England expects annual inflation to rise to 6% by April.

With this level of inflation, real wages are likely to fall, and a 6.6% increase in the minimum wage in April from £8.91 to £9.50 would be little more than the amount needed to compensate for inflation.

Pensioners’ national pensions will increase at the CPI inflation rate (3.1%) from September, and earnings will decline in real terms until at least 2023 again.

