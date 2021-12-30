United States records record number of new Covid-19 cases





Covid-19 cases in the United States continued to rise, reaching a pandemic record of 265,427 cases per day on average on Tuesday, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

The average for Tuesday was about 13,400 more than the previous record of January 11, 2021, although there was less testing during the early stages of the pandemic.

Covid-19 cases in the United States have increased by about 60% this week, largely due to the Omicron variant, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday in a White House briefing on Covid-19. On Wednesdays, the seven-day daily average of Covid-19 cases in the United States reached about 240,400 cases per day, according to the CDC.

In just a few short weeks, Omicron has grown rapidly across the country, and we expect it to continue to circulate in the weeks to come, Dr Walensky said.

As of Wednesday, the seven-day average of hospitalizations for confirmed and suspected Covid-19 was 77,840, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services. That’s an increase of about 14% over the past two weeks.

Daily cases of Covid-19 reported in the United States

Note: For all 50 states and DC, US territories and cruises. Latest update Source: Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering

The seven-day hospitalization average, while increasing, is below both the pandemic peak of 137,510 on January 10, 2021 and the smallest peak of 102,967 on September 4, 2021, during the Delta surge.

Many states have suspended reporting of cases and deaths over Christmas weekend and plan to do so again for the New Year. These outages will cloud the full extent of the pandemic’s trajectory through to in January, when the reports will be caught up.

Yet the demand for Covid-19 testing has increased and has pushed some vendors to the limit. Emergency care facilities across the country were understaffed before the pandemic and with employees now falling ill, locations are being forced to close, said Lou Ellen Horwitz, executive director of the Urgent Care Association. The group represents more than 4,000 emergency care centers in the United States and abroad.

This is the blow we cannot absorb, she said.

CityMD, a chain of emergency care clinics that offers testing in the New York area, temporarily closed a dozen sites on Wednesday after closing 19 last week. About 120 clinics across New York City, Long Island, Westchester County and New Jersey remain open, according to company spokesperson Joy Lee-Calio.

Omicron’s spread and demand for testing is straining our teams, Lee-Calio said in a statement. We may need to temporarily close other sites as this increase continues.

To help fight Omicron, the Biden administration is opening more Covid test sites and providing 500 million Covid tests to Americans. WSJ Daniela Hernandez explains why testing is still a pain point in the United States, two years after the start of the pandemic. Photographic illustration: David Fang

In Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine on Monday described how he is focusing primarily on hospitalizations as opposed to the number of people testing positive for Covid-19, a key measure earlier in the pandemic. More than 5,000 people were hospitalized with Covid-19 in Ohio on Monday, the highest number since last winter’s outbreak. However, the difference now is that authorities have some idea of ​​what and who is causing the high number of hospital patients, with over 90% of patients unvaccinated, said Mr DeWine, a Republican.

We saw the power of the vaccine to keep people out of the hospital, he said.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has said he expects data on new infections to become inaccurate as many people will not report test results at home to authorities. The key metric will be your hospitalization rate, he said. There is no gray area there.

In France, a record high of nearly 180,000 daily infections was reported on Tuesday, but hospitalization rates remained well below previous outbreaks, reaching 3,400 people in intensive care units from highs of over 7,000 in France. spring. Some 77% of the population is now fully immunized, helping to reduce the number of people seeking emergency care and the number of deaths.

A similar pattern is unfolding in England, which reported around 117,000 new infections on Tuesday. The latest hospitalization data showed there were just over 9,500 people in the hospital, well below the 34,000-plus figures seen in January.

Hospitalization rates in England for Covid-19 remain well below last winter’s highs. Photo credit: Hollie Adams / Agence France-Presse / Getty Images

Health experts cited high vaccination rates and the seemingly milder illness caused by the Omicron variant as explanations for the relatively low levels of hospitalization, which gave UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson the confidence not to order the type of social distancing measures and stops applied. in other parts of Europe.

Research from South Africa and the UK suggests that Omicron, although more transmissible, causes a milder form of the disease in people who are vaccinated than previous strains, such as Delta. New study from the South African lab that has been at the forefront of Omicron research suggests that infection with the new variant offers protection against Delta, emphasizing the focus on the economic disruption caused by the latest wave of the pandemic although the researchers warned that a previous infection of other variants and vaccination could also have contributed to the increased protection against Delta.

To help avoid staff shortages in critical areas, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now advising asymptomatic infected people to leave isolation after five days and wear masks when nearby. other people for an additional five days; those who are vaccinated and exposed to someone with Covid-19 must wear a mask for 10 days and try to get tested five days after exposure.

Some public health experts have criticized the CDC for reducing the period of isolation for those infected and not requiring them to be tested before returning to work or other daily activities.

Let me clarify that we are building on two years of science, two years of understanding transmissibility, said Dr Walensky. People are most contagious one to two days before symptoms appear and for two to three days afterward. After five days, the risk of continued transmission decreases dramatically.

Employee absences due to an infection with the Omicron variant led to thousands of flight cancellations over the Christmas weekend, while officials in the United States and elsewhere have expressed concern over how quarantines affect levels of hospital staff.

New York City, meanwhile, will send children back to public schools on Monday while increasing testing capacity and making it easier for exposed children to attend school, mayor, governor and incoming mayor Eric Adams said on Tuesday.

The city and state will provide some three million rapid test kits for distribution to students and staff who have shared a classroom with a positive case. Students who test negative and asymptomatic will be able to stay in school. Officials said they plan to double the number of regular student testing in schools to track potential outbreaks and expand eligibility to include vaccinated students as well as staff.

In Canada, authorities in the province of Quebec have said they have no choice but to allow some key Covid-positive workers to continue working to prevent staff shortages from disrupting its healthcare sector . The Omicrons contagion is so exponential that large numbers of staff have to be removed, and this poses a risk to the network’s capacity, provincial health minister Christian Dub said at a press briefing. . We have made the decision that, under certain conditions, positive staff will be able to continue working according to a list of priorities and risk management.

Quebec reported 12,800 new infections on Monday, the highest daily figure of any region in Canada during the pandemic.

In South Africa, meanwhile, where the Omicron variant was first detected, there are indications that hospitalizations are starting to decline, according to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases. Average daily hospital admissions in Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg, fell more than 20% in the two weeks to December 25 compared to the previous two weeks. On a weekly basis, average daily admissions fell by almost 40%, with declines in other provinces as well.

In China, the northern city of Xian extended the lockdown for a seventh day on Wednesday after a cluster of Covid-19 infections. No case of Omicron has been detected in the city so far, city officials said.

—Kimberly S. Johnson contributed to this article.

Write to Anthony DeBarros at [email protected], James Hookway at [email protected] and Sabrina Siddiqui at [email protected]

