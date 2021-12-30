Episode 8 that shocked British politicians in 2021





Last year was a difficult year for everyone. But for some politicians, their rather sticky PR errors are likely to remain with them and the rest of the population for years to come.

Here is a list, in no particular order, of the eight most memorable political mistakes of 2021.

1. Matt Hancock Kissing His Torture

Health Minister Hancock was then filmed kissing his aide Gina Cola d’Angelo in his office, violating the then-government social distancing guidelines.

When the video was leaked in June, he initially insisted that he would not resign. He resigned shortly thereafter amid fierce backlash and has since become a back-venture.

2019 Hancock and his assistant Cola d’Angelo

Ian Forsyth via Getty Images

2. Boris Johnson and Peppa Pig

Boris Johnson won no one when his CBI speech was slightly pear-shaped and decided to support Hampshires Peppa Pig World with a curious rant.

In the same speech, he lost his seat for 20 seconds. I repeatedly asked the crowd to forgive me before pretending to sound like a brmm-brmm car engine after Ant and Dec mocked me after a while.

3. Boris Johnsons (the accused) party

The prime minister has persistent problems with claims that No.10 hosted the party in December 2020, at a time when most social activities were banned by the rest of the country under lockdown rules.

Downing Street seemed unable to organize his defense when the story first broke out. First he denied that there was a party, and then he claimed to have followed all the rules.

Things got worse after a video appeared in which Johnson’s special adviser Allegra Stratton laughed at the prospect of having to explain why No.10 is partying.

The prime minister apologized for the video, and Stratton resigned, but public protests grew as evidence from the 10th rallies piled up.

The case also saw Ant and Dec attack the Prime Minister once more, this time ending the Im A Celebrity comedy with the following words:

4. Michael Gove’s Dance

The current level-up secretary was caught on camera moving passionately in a Scottish nightclub last August.

He did not hesitate to ridicule himself when he said this to his fellow Tories a few weeks later. well. But they were watching.

Even Strictly Come Dancings Craig Revel Horwood commented on the dance minister, saying that he would only give Gove 3 out of 10 for his efforts.

To his surprise, Gove climbed the dance floor again for a Conservative party meeting in Manchester and ripped the dance floor apart with Tory MP Tom Tugendhat.

2. Gavin Williamson’s Awkward Confusion

The former cabinet minister told reporters that he had met child poverty activist and English footballer Marcus Rashford in the past, but his team later corrected him and he actually spoke with rugby union player Maro Itozhe.

This mistake provoked serious accusations of racism against Williamson, and both Itoje and Rashford publicly addressed the error.

As education secretary at the time, he made headlines in August for forgetting to broadcast his Grade A results live.

6. Angela Rayners Garbage Comments

A Labor deputy leader fell into hot water after describing the Conservatives as garbage.

Although she later apologized and withdrew her comments at a Labor meeting, the Conservatives still wore badges with the words Tory Scum on them.

7. Ministers Talking About Snogging

The health minister has ventured into a bizarre conversation about what the government’s recommendations for Christmas this year are as Covid cases surge.

As Downing Street struggled to get the public message right about its discreet Christmas party, labor and pensions secretary Therese Coffey urged people not to kiss strangers during the festivities.

After that, the health minister said people could snort under the mistletoe. In the process, as long as he carefully admits that it is a special tradition to kiss his wife under the mistletoe every year.

8. Dominic Raab forgot the meaning of misogyny

The deputy prime minister and justice minister opposed misogyny, but incorrectly described it as damaging to both women and men.

BBC presenter Sally Nugent read the dictionary definition of misogyny to the minister, explaining that it was hatred of women and hatred of women.

Raab continued to speak of her hatred of ignoring her correction and turning misogyny into a hate crime.

Raab’s mistake in defining misogyny shocked many.

Leon Neal via Getty Images

