US flies reconnaissance planes over eastern Ukraine





Monday’s flight was the first time that an E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS) aircraft had flown over the area, according to Lt. Cmdr. Russ Wolfkiel, spokesperson for US European Command.

Although the Pentagon did not reveal exactly what intelligence the plane was collecting, Wolfkiel told CNN that the United States “regularly operates planes in the Black Sea region in support of various U.S. intelligence objectives and of the coalition “.

The plane flew with permission from the Ukrainian government, and although the exact route has not been revealed, Wolfkiel said he remains outside the Donbass region where pro-Russian separatist forces are operating demanding l independence of Ukraine.

Still, the aircraft’s sensors can collect intelligence on military movements on the ground, potentially on both sides of the border, without entering disputed areas or Russian airspace.

An on-board antenna has a 120-degree field of view that can cover nearly 20,000 square miles to monitor ground movement, according to an Air Force fact sheet, and can also detect planes.

These developments come as tensions continue to mount given Russia’s military build-up on its border with Ukraine, which has led the United States to call for de-escalation and warn of economic sanctions if the Russia was invading its neighboring country. The findings of the American intelligence services estimated that Russia could launch a military offensive in Ukraine “from the beginning of 2022”, because it accumulates up to 175,000 troops along the border. The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that 10,000 soldiers had returned to their permanent bases after completing their training near the Ukrainian border.

CNN reported on Tuesday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had ordered the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman and its escort ships to remain in the Mediterranean region rather than sail to the Middle East as part of a effort to reassure European allies of the US military’s commitment to defend the region.

The move will keep US warships in the region during upcoming US and Russian talks as well as the expected Russian talks with NATO next month. President Joe Biden on Monday promulgated the annual military funding bill that includes $ 300 million in Ukrainian military security assistance. Assistance Initiative, which provides training, equipment and support to Ukraine’s efforts to secure its borders. Biden also plans to hold a call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday afternoon “to discuss a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia,” National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne, told CNN on Wednesday.

