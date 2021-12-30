COVID: UK, Oxford/AstraZeneca 1st Anniversary of Approval of Coronavirus Vaccine | UK News





Boris Johnson praised the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for saving “millions of lives” as Britain became the first country to approve a COVID vaccine exactly a year ago.

On 30 December 2020, the Oxford/AstraZeneca injection became the second coronavirus injection to be approved by an independent UK drug regulator, after Pfizer/BioNTech.

To date, close to 50 million Oxford/AstraZeneca doses have been administered in the UK, saving countless lives and reducing the burden on the NHS without hospitalization.

Image: Brian Pinker was the first person to receive an Oxford/AstraZeneca jab.

Brian Pinker, an 82-year-old kidney patient on dialysis at Oxford Churchill Hospital, received his first jab on January 4th.

The outgoing maintenance manager said after the jab: “I am very happy to have the coronavirus vaccine today and am very proud that this is a vaccine invented at Oxford.

“Thank you to all the nurses, doctors and staff today. Now I’m really looking forward to celebrating our 48th wedding anniversary with my wife Shirley later this year.”

His jab was provided by Sam Foster, Chief Nursing Officer at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

More than 170 countries worldwide have administered 2.5 billion British Jabs.

It is known for being cheaper and easier to store and transport compared to Pfizer/BioNTech, which means GPs and nursing homes will have better access to the vaccine.

Image: Boris Johnson praised the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab that ‘save millions of lives’.

The government has invested more than £88 million to help vaccine research, development and manufacturing, and the Prime Minister said the fight against COVID-19 worldwide would be impossible without it.

“We can all be incredibly proud and grateful for the jab that saved millions of lives,” he added.

AstraZeneca UK President Tom Keith-Roach said the vaccine “will give us confidence and new hope for 2022” and paid tribute to the “tired efforts” of those involved in the launch.

AstraZeneca initially offered the vaccine on a non-profit basis, but changed its strategy last month. The Pfizer and Moderna jabs were pushed back in the UK rollout as they were favored by the younger crowd and booster campaigns.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said: “I am very proud of the role the UK has played in developing, researching and manufacturing groundbreaking vaccines and treatments during the pandemic.”

“Vaccines are the best way to protect people from COVID-19 and I urge everyone to do their part in this national mission.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

0:50 PM Appeal to increase booster intake

The COVID-19 vaccination program is the largest in UK history, with thousands of vaccine centers in the UK alone.

The anniversary comes in the week when the NHS launched a new booster jab drive to protect more people from the rapid spread of the now dominant strain, the Omicron strain.

650,000 text messages and 50,000 letters will be sent to people who have not yet received their third dose of vaccine.

In the UK, around 51 million people have received at least the first dose and over 32 million have received the third dose.

The latest daily figure also shows the UK’s record number of new cases of 183,037.

