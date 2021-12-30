United States Appoints Two Women to Senior Diplomatic Positions for Afghanistan | News





The appointments come as the Taliban government cancels women’s travel, education and employment rights.

The United States has appointed two female diplomats to leadership positions representing Washington in Afghanistan, as women’s rights in the country continue to deteriorate under the new Taliban government.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken appointed Rina Amiri Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls and Human Rights.

Amiri has spent two decades advising governments, the UN and think tanks on issues related to Afghanistan. Under former US President Barack Obama, she served as Senior Advisor to the US Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan.

I welcome Rina Amiri to @StateDept as a Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls and Human Rights. Rina brings more than two decades of expertise and specialist knowledge that will advance our vital work towards a more peaceful, stable and secure Afghanistan for all.

Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 29, 2021

Rina brings more than two decades of expertise and specialist knowledge that will advance our vital work towards a more peaceful, stable and secure Afghanistan for all, Blinken said on Twitter.

Blinken also appointed Stephenie Foster, a State Department veteran, as the new senior adviser for women and girls in US evacuation and resettlement operations of Afghans at risk of Taliban retaliation following the takeover. country control.

The appointments come more than four months after the Taliban invaded the country as the former West-backed government collapsed and the last US troops withdrew after 20 years of war.

Since then, the Taliban have restricted the rights of women and girls, banning most of the former from working and most of the latter from going to school, which US officials say is a step backwards from insurance. that they have given to respect human rights.

Taliban authorities on Sunday issued an edict prohibiting women from driving more than 75 km by road unless accompanied by a close male relative.

Guidelines issued by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, which also called on vehicle owners to deny trips to women not wearing a headscarf, have been condemned by rights activists.

The move followed the Taliban who prevented many women in public sector positions from returning to work following their seizure of power on August 15, and while girls remain largely cut off from secondary education.

A few weeks ago, the ministry asked Afghan television stations to stop broadcasting dramas and soap operas featuring actresses. He also called on women television journalists to wear headscarves during their presentations.

The government of US President Joe Biden has come under fire from women’s rights groups for failing to provide safe passage for activists and others who have long been targets of the Taliban.

Women in the Biden administration exchanged concerned emails and texts behind the scenes after the lightning-fast Taliban takeover in mid-August and the chaotic exit of the United States that has follow-up, Reuters news agency reported, citing several sources inside and outside the administration.

At the time, Amiri told Reuters that the process of evacuating at-risk women had been a disaster.

The Taliban allowed all boys and girls to return to class, but did not allow most girls to attend secondary school [File: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters]

Biden had made it clear from the outset of the high-level political discussions that concerns about women’s rights would not influence her decision to leave Afghanistan, despite the campaign’s promise to forge a gender-sensitive foreign policy, a- she declared.

The United States and other governments have also accused the Taliban of failing to establish an inclusive government and have expressed concern over reports of summary executions.

About 30 women gathered in Kabul on Tuesday, calling for respect for women’s rights and accusing the Taliban authorities of secretly killing soldiers who served the former US-backed government.

I mean to the world, tell the Taliban to stop killing. We want freedom, we want justice, we want human rights, protester Nayera Koahistani told AFP news agency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/29/us-names-two-women-as-special-envoys-for-afghanistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos