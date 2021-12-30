UK Snow Forecast: Heavy snow will freeze UK 22cm deep in January | weather | News





New Year’s Eve is expected to be one of the wettest days on record, according to WX Charts, but temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in January. According to the latest charts, temperatures in the Scottish Highlands are expected to drop to -8C by midnight on January 14th, and -11C in Inverness.

The north of England will see temperatures as low as minus 2 degrees Fahrenheit while Scotland freezes in the Baltic weather.

According to WX Charts, temperatures in London and southeast England will drop below freezing.

Sub-zero temperatures will bring huge snow bombs to the north of England and the Scottish Highlands.

Up to 22 centimeters of snow is expected in Inverness, while Edinburgh is expected to receive up to 2 centimeters of snow by 6 p.m. on Jan. 13, and powders are also expected in many parts of Carlisle and the Lake District.

Temperatures are expected to be very cold in the first few days of 2022.

From the beginning of January, temperatures in the Scottish Highlands will plummet to -3C.

Newcastle and northern England are expected to be around 0 degrees Celsius around 6pm on the 4th of January.

Temperatures in London and the southeast will remain around 2 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE: Carol Kirkwood warns of a minus 6 degree drop in temperature.

Bookies suggested that next month could be one of the coldest January on record.

Ladbrokes’ Alex Apati said, “We’re preparing for a record-breaking January colder as temperatures prepare to drop once again.”

Accuweather meteorologist Tony Zartman told Express.co.uk: By January 8th, it’s too early to go into specific details.

“But as we enter the second week of January, the weather is likely to change.”

West England is expected to experience strong winds with an Atlantic storm on New Year’s Day.

Zartman predicted the storm would bring unstable weather in the UK from Wednesday to Thursday.

He told Express.co.uk:

“A storm in the East Atlantic could bring showers and gusts of wind on New Year’s Day with some of the strongest winds in western England.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/weather/1542368/uk-snow-forecast-weather-latest-heavy-snow-Britain-January-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos