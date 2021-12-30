Covid test shortage continues as UK case count surges to new record





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plea for a “cautious” New Year’s celebration in the UK has been weakened by issues with the availability of lateral flow and PCR tests, which are important tools to stop the spread of Covid-19 infection.

The problem was exacerbated by a sharp rise in the number of new Covid-19 cases reported on Wednesday. In the UK, there were 183,037 cases, including new records for England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

However, this figure is likely to be inflated as people report backlogs during festivals, especially in Northern Ireland and Scotland, and people postpone testing beyond Christmas Day. London’s coronavirus cases fell 20% per week on Wednesday, with 22,727 cases reported across London.

Meanwhile, according to the latest data from the NHS England, there were 10,462 hospitalizations for the coronavirus in the UK as of Wednesday morning.

This is a 48% increase from a week ago and the highest since March 1. During the second wave of the coronavirus, this number peaked on January 18 this year at 34,336.

Pharmacies have said high demand for lateral flow tests is outstriping supply, and North Tannett’s Tory Assemblyman Sir Roger Gale tweeted, “Kent appears to be in a flank flow and PCR testing stalemate.”

Gale said after speaking with Health Minister Sajid Javid about the matter, he was told:

The government’s online ordering platform said on Wednesday morning that “there are currently no courier slots left for lateral flow testing and no slots for PCR reservations.”

Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive officer of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, told the Financial Times:

Andrew Lane, president of the National Pharmacy Association, said pharmacies are running out of essentials “within two hours” due to a surge in holiday demand.

The UK Health Security Agency said: “We are providing a record number of lateral flow tests to pharmacies nationwide and are providing pharmacies with nearly 8 million test kits from today through New Year’s Eve.”

He added that mid-December had further expanded capacity, allowing an additional 100,000 PCR reserved slots per day.

Alastair Buxton, NHS Services Director for the Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee, said shipments from the UKHSA wholesaler were “exhausted” after being “paused” during the Christmas break between Friday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

Johnson warned that the “overwhelming majority” of people in intensive care units did not receive booster doses and that the Omicron variant continues to pose “real problems”.

The prime minister urged the British people to get a booster jab during a visit to the vaccine center on Wednesday and said the Omicron is “obviously lighter than the Delta variant” but hospitals are under pressure.

Johnson hasn’t introduced new legal restrictions in the UK to stem the spread of Omicron during the New Year, but has urged people to celebrate “with caution”.

The health director also warns against a serious staffing shortage in hospitals, sparking debate over whether the UK should follow the US and cut the quarantine period from seven days to at least five days.

The government is against that idea. Health Minister Chloe Smith said the quarantine period had been reduced from 10 days to at least 7 days and “we have no plans to change any further.”

Instead, the prime minister continues to focus on vaccine booster campaigns as the primary means of protecting people.

“I am sorry to say this, but the vast majority of people who are currently in the intensive care unit in our hospital are unsupported people,” he said.

“I’ve been told by doctors that the number is as high as 90% of ICU patients.” Government officials said the figures were based on anecdotal evidence from some NHS trusts.

Other parts of the UK have imposed stricter restrictions than the UK during the New Year period. Scotland’s First Vice Minister John Swinney has urged the Scots not to travel to England for the December 31 party.

