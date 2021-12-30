Taiwanese actors Zhang Ting and Lin Ruiyang caught in so-called pyramid scheme as Chinese regulator freezes $ 94 million in assets





Cosmetics and skin care products company founded by married Taiwanese actors Zhang Ting and Lin Ruiyang has seen assets worth 600 million yuan ($ 94 million) frozen due to investigation by the regulator of the Chinese market on a so-called pyramid scheme.

The market regulator in Shijiazhuang, the capital of northern China’s Hebei Province, said it had received several reports of an alleged pyramid scheme involving Shanghai Dowell Trading, according to a letter circulated widely on Chinese social media platforms Tuesday. .

“Due to its use of financial institutions to transfer or conceal funds involved in pyramid schemes, the administration has requested the People’s Court to take conservation measures under the law, and the case is currently being made. subject to further investigation, “said the letter dated last week. .

Do you have questions on the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new curated content platform with explanations, FAQs, analysis and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Shanghai Dowell Trading responded on Wednesday and said it was “a legally operating company that has always followed government guidelines, adhered to the legal operation and paid taxes according to the law.” .

“We are very grateful to the Administration for Market Regulation of Shijiazhuang Yuhua District for guiding our business to verify the risk; at present, the business is operating normally. Our business will actively cooperate with relevant departments. the statement said on the company’s Twitter. -like Weibo account.

Shanghai Dowell Trading, which was founded in 1996, is the primary operator of cosmetics and skin care brand TST Tin’Secret, which names Taiwanese model actress Lin Chi-ling as its spokesperson.

Chinese actor Xu Zheng is also a former shareholder, while several famous Chinese stars have posted photos on social media using the brand’s masks.

The story continues

The Taiwan Affairs Office within the Chinese State Council said at a regular press conference on Wednesday that the trade incident had nothing to do with cross-Strait relations.

Taiwanese model actress Lin Chi-ling is listed as a spokesperson for TST Tin’Secret. Photo: Document alt = Taiwanese model actress Lin Chi-ling is listed as a spokesperson for TST Tin’Secret. Photo: Document>

“I would like to stress that anyone who runs or sets up a business on the mainland must first and foremost abide by the law and regulations,” Taiwan Affairs Bureau spokesperson Ma Xiaoguang said.

Lin made a name for himself starring in the Chinese TV series Fantasies Behind The Pearly Curtains in the 1970s, while Zhang appeared on the Legendary Chien Lung TV series in 1991.

Pyramid schemes, which are illegal in China as in many other countries, are companies that hire people whose job it is to enroll others in the system rather than sell a specific product or service.

The business model means that only a few people at the top of the pyramid make money, while the large number at the bottom will make little or no return on their investment.

Taiwanese actors Zhang Ting and Lin Ruiyang founded Shanghai Dowell Trading in 1996. Photo: Weibo alt = Taiwanese actors Zhang Ting and Lin Ruiyang founded Shanghai Dowell Trading in 1996. Photo: Weibo>

They are similar to multilevel marketing in terms of structure, but do not involve a specific product.

As early as 2016, the Beijing Youth Daily newspaper reported several cases of skin irritation and acne caused by face masks. The “China Consumer Reports” newspaper also featured cases of skin damage caused by the products as one of its annual cases for International Consumer Rights Day in 2017.

Li Xu, the founder of the Chinese civil society organization “Li Xu’s anti-multi-level marketing team”, said that Shanghai Dowell Trading uses three typical characteristics of a pyramid scheme, namely the need to pay membership fees, the number of people involved and the method of payment.

The correlation between agent salaries and the size of their teams means that the more members people bring in, the more commissions they get, he added.

Li said traditional pyramid schemes are based on pure cash flow and are more likely to raise funds on behalf of investment, which is different from current pyramid micronet companies that own legitimate businesses and products.

“They have legitimate companies as their cover and will even have celebrity backing, but it’s still a pyramid scheme in nature,” Li said.

Shanghai Dowell Trading was recognized for making the highest annual tax payment in Shanghai’s Qingpu District in 2017 and 2018, with the company claiming to have paid 2.1 billion yuan ($ 330 million) in taxes in 2018 alone.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice on China and Asia for over a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/taiwanese-actors-zhang-ting-lin-093000211.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos