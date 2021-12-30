UK Weather: A common driver mistake that could result in fines of up to 50 fines in January.





After Christmas washes out in most parts of the UK, the forecast shows that snow is fast approaching.

The UK is gearing up for the warmest New Year’s Eve on record, but a major freeze can be expected soon after the festival ends.

Drivers are being warned to lower their headlights as snow is expected when temperatures drop, or they could be fined.

The UK Meteorological Agency has predicted more snow on the 25th before the end of winter.

The first time we could see snow would be during the ‘really creepy -11C big freeze’, which is expected to fall in the days after a mild New Year’s Eve.

Visibility can be difficult in snowy conditions.

Leon Brown, Head of Meteorological Operations for the Weather Companys Weather Channel business unit, said: “We expect 20 to 25 more days of snow and ice melt in northern England and Scotland this winter and 10 to 15 more days in the south.

A cold wave is likely at the end of January and a longer cold wave is possible in February, possibly -12C.”

Highway laws require drivers to remember that they must take extra action in the event of snow or poor visibility.

Drivers are being warned not to forget to lower their headlights during periods of poor visibility.

Reduced visibility is generally defined as inability to see more than 100 meters (328 feet) ahead.

Failure to take precautions to dim the lights under these conditions can result in a $50 on-site fine if the police stop you.

Drivers should also be careful when turning on the front or rear fog lights. Because it can have a dangerous effect on other drivers.

