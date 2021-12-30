The UK and emerging markets are lagging behind all rallies.





Investors face a more complex investment landscape in 2022, as the so-called All-Things Rally, sparked by massive fiscal and monetary stimulus, has left some key markets behind and some previous winners have seen recent declines.

Starting in March 2020, governments and central banks have launched multi-trillion-dollar support packages to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic. This fueled a strong and record recovery in financial markets, which some analysts and investors called unanimous.

The MSCI Worldwide Equity Markets Index is currently posting double-digit returns for the third consecutive year with a hat-trick for the first time in at least 20 years.

However, some overall asset classes and markets were markedly bearish, with UK and Emerging Markets stocks significantly lower. At the same time, many of the previously booming corners have performed poorly in recent weeks as central banks prepare to ease some of their stimulus measures to ease inflationary pressures.

“All rallies are myths and misconceptions,” said Nikesh Patel, head of investment strategy at Kempen Capital Management. “The index is going up, but there’s a lot lurking underneath it. Many ships are sinking now.”

The MSCI gauge, which tracks UK stocks, is up about 13% in US dollars this year, following a 17% gain in the index provider’s broad global barometer and 26% gain in the US benchmark as of December 28th.

This is not a new phenomenon. Over the past decade, the MSCI UK Index has risen only 11% in dollar terms, well below the 69% gain in the MSCI Europe gauge. The MSCI US Index is up 287% during this period.

It outperformed European stocks this year, including dividends, a large component of UK stock market returns, but still provided less than half of MSCI Europe’s total return of over 130% over the past decade.

Investors slightly increased their allocations to the UK last month, according to Bank of America’s latest fund manager survey, but from Brexit to the UK’s fast-growing shortage of tech stocks, the UK is still It remains the most hated market. .

However, Robert Buckland, Citi’s head of global equity strategy, said “lower “value stocks” in a less attractive industry are now trading at a discount in the UK. “The UK has now become a kind of flying stock market” “If I’m a global fund manager and I’m nervous because US stocks look so good and expensive, I’d fly from JFK to Frankfurt or Hong Kong.”

Equity markets in the developing world are also having a disastrous decade, wobbly despite the recent supportive environment and a rebound in commodity prices.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index started 2021 in good shape, rising more than 10% in the first two months of the year, but has since declined due to Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on several key industries, damaging many of the stocks that make up its current large scale. chunk of benchmarks. By the end of December, the index had fallen 5% in 2021, lowering its 10-year gain to 34%, below the moderate gain of the UK FTSE 350 gauge.

A notable loser in commodities was gold, an asset many investors expected to benefit from surplus central bank policy and accelerated inflation. The troy ounce price of precious metals has fallen about 4% this year.

Even in ostensibly pervasive markets like the US, some regions have not enjoyed the rally or have been canceled in recent months as central banks prepare for tightening monetary policy.

By mid-December, nearly a third of Nasdaq Composite stocks were down more than 50% from their 200-day highs, according to Société Générale. Meanwhile, according to Goldman Sachs, only five stocks have accounted for more than half of the S&P 500 return since April: Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla, and Alphabet.

Analysts say the chances that the unloved market will recover will depend on whether inflation remains high and how central banks respond. Few are expecting a comeback in the UK, but some emerging markets now look attractive.

Equity analysts at JPMorgan believe that emerging market equities will return 18% in 2022, combined with corporate earnings growth and fears of tighter and escalating Chinese regulations. Many investors agree. Emerging market stocks are expected to be the top performers next year, according to BofA’s survey of fund managers.

Still, the combination of robust economic growth, higher-than-normal inflation and stubbornly low interest rates means overall stocks are still the best choice, according to Wei Li, chief investment strategist at BlackRock Investment Institute.

“We expect next year to be another ‘up’ year for stocks and another ‘down’ for bonds, she said.

