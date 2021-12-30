US spy planes fly over Ukraine amid continuing tensions over build-up Russian border





An RC-135 Rivet Joint reconnaissance aircraft takes off from Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada on June 9, 2021. A Rivet Joint from Souda Bay in Greece flew over eastern Ukraine this week. (William R Lewis / Air Force)

A pair of Air Force spy planes flew over eastern Ukraine this week, even as Washington and Moscow brace for talks intended to allay fears of another Russian invasion of its southern neighbor -Where is.

Flight tracking data observers reported the mission on Monday near Russian-occupied territory. It involved an E-8C battlefield surveillance aircraft and an RC-135V Rivet Joint electromagnetic intelligence aircraft, the data showed.

The flight marks the first time an E-8C has operated in Ukrainian airspace, U.S. air forces in Europe said in an email response to a question on Wednesday evening. The command declined to give details about the mission or what motivated it. He said, however, that he regularly performs such flights with European allies and partners and uses his platforms to promote peace throughout the region.

Public flight data indicated that the surveillance plane took off from Ramstein Air Base in Germany, while the Rivet Joint took off from Souda Bay on the Greek island of Crete. This means they flew with their transponders on.

The flights come amid heightened tensions over a Russian military build-up along the Ukrainian border. By some estimates, the Kremlin had amassed 100,000 troops at the height of the build-up.

US officials and others have warned that Moscow is planning an attack on Ukraine, which Russia denies. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby last week repeated calls for Russia to withdraw its forces from the border in order to defuse tensions.

Russian officials said on Saturday that thousands of troops had returned to their home bases. Perhaps the objective of the monitoring mission was to assess the latest situation on the ground.

The E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System, or JSTARS, is a heavily modified Boeing 707-300 whose most important feature is a 24-foot radar antenna that can cover an area of ​​over 30,000 square miles, said the Air Force.

A US Air Force E-8C receives fuel over Poland on September 29, 2021. An E-8C from German Air Force Base in Ramstein carried out a surveillance flight in eastern Ukraine on Monday. . (Joseph Barron / Air Force)

It can detect ground targets up to 150 miles away as well as some low-flying aircraft. Its mission crew, typically 15 Airmen and three Army specialists, primarily provide information to ground commanders for targeting and attack planning.

Flight tracking data suggests he may have flown within 40 miles of Russian-occupied areas, although this data is not always accurate.

The Rivet Joint, based on a Boeing C-135, is equipped with various sensors to detect, identify and track electromagnetic signals, such as radar emissions and radio transmissions.

In addition to its five-member flight crew, it typically carries at least three electronic warfare officers, 14 intelligence operators, and four maintenance officers. Their mission is to provide on-site intelligence gathering and analysis.

Meanwhile, the United States has pledged nearly $ 25 million in aid to bolster Ukraine’s border security with additional surveillance capabilities on the ground.

Ukraine’s border service said on Tuesday it had agreed to use the funding for CCTV equipment, unmanned systems and remote monitoring systems.

The Defense Ministry also sent a small team earlier this month to assess Ukraine’s air defenses, Kirby said last week. He did not disclose further details.

The United States has provided billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine, including arms and training, since Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and supported separatist rebels in the east of the country . The seven-year conflict has claimed more than 14,000 lives.

The military has also sent units to Europe to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank and train with members of the alliance and other countries, including Ukraine.

But Russia is wary of NATO expansion. It demands a guarantee that Ukraine will never become a member of the alliance and a withdrawal of NATO military assets in Central and Eastern Europe.

Washington and Moscow are scheduled to meet on January 10 to discuss stability issues, with a NATO-Russia meeting scheduled to follow on January 12.

Chad garland

Chad is a Marine Corps veteran who covers the US military in the Middle East, Afghanistan, and sometimes elsewhere for Stars and Stripes. An Illinois native who has reported for news organizations in Washington, DC, Arizona, Oregon and California, he is an alumnus of the Defense Language Institute, University of Illinois at Urbana. -Champaign and Arizona State University.

