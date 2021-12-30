US hits record high in new COVID cases: live news | Coronavirus pandemic News





New cases of COVID-19 in the United States have reached their highest level on record, in large part due to the highly contagious variant of the Omicron coronavirus.

Australia also hit a new record on Thursday by narrowing its definition of close contact of coronavirus cases and relaxing the requirements for COVID-19 testing, in a bid to ease pressure on testing sites.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has warned that the Omicron and Delta variants could produce a tsunami of COVID-19 cases that would put enormous strain on health systems.

Here are the latest updates:

17 minutes ago (10:44 GMT)

Home of French lawmakers attacked during suspected anti-vaccination protest

French officials on Thursday denounced an act of vandalism committed against a ruling party deputy by suspected anti-vaccination protesters in Chambly, north of Paris.

The house of Pascal Bois, deputy of the LREM party in power of President Emmanuel Macron, was targeted during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The garage was set on fire and an adjacent wall was spray painted with phrases such as Vote No.

Such criminal acts of intimidation are not acceptable in a democracy, Home Secretary Gerald Darmanin said on his Twitter account on Thursday, adding that police have opened an investigation.

28 minutes ago (10:33 GMT)

Xian residents complain of food shortages as lockdown drags on

Residents in the locked Chinese city of Xian told AFP they were struggling to find enough food, although Beijing insisted there were now sufficient supplies.

The 13 million residents of Xian were taken into custody eight days ago. Initially, a resident was allowed to go out every other day to stock up. This was then reduced to every three days, before residents were no longer allowed out.

State television showed footage of workers in hazmat suits sorting eggs, meat and vegetables, before delivering food to residents door-to-door. AFP has received complaints that supplies were low and the vegetables were not fresh.

Local officials admitted there had been difficulties in providing essential supplies. But Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a press briefing on Thursday that the total supply of basic necessities in Xian was sufficient.

54 minutes ago (10:07 GMT)

Masks will be mandatory outside in Paris

Residents and tourists in Paris will be required to wear face masks outdoors from Friday, as France this week reported a daily record of 208,000 new cases of COVID-19.

The Paris Police Prefecture has said the mask rule will apply to people aged 12 and over, although individuals will be except when they are cycling or motorcycling, traveling in vehicles and riding. exercise.

Those who do not comply can face fines of 135 euros ($ 153).

Masks are already compulsory in shops, public establishments and office buildings and on public transport in France.

56 minutes ago (10:04 GMT)

Italy tightens restrictions on access to public places

Italy on Thursday approved a new decree restricting access to a range of public places to people who were unvaccinated or whose second vaccination took place more than 120 days ago.

The measures, which will be implemented from January 10, will restrict access to hotels, convention centers, local and long-distance public transport, ski lifts and festivals, among others.

The new rules will remain in place until the state of emergency ends on March 31.

In the decree, the government also decided to suspend the precautionary quarantine for people vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 and who have had close contact with a person who tested positive.

3 hours ago (07:55 GMT)

J&J booster effective against hospitalization in South Africa, initial results suggest

A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) single-dose COVID-19 vaccine was 84 percent effective in preventing hospitalization of South African healthcare workers who were infected during the spread of the variant Omicron, researchers said Thursday.

The study, which was not peer-reviewed, was based on a second dose of the J&J vaccine given to 69,092 healthcare workers between November 15 and December 20.

The trial evaluated the effectiveness of the J&J vaccine in the field after it was temporarily suspended due to concerns about extremely rare cases of blood clots.

Several studies have suggested that a booster dose offers significant protection against serious illness.

4 hours ago (06:46 GMT)

US cases reach record levels

New COVID-19 infections in the United States have reached their highest level on record, at more than 265,000 per day on average.

The number of new daily cases has more than doubled in the past two weeks, eclipsing the old mark of 250,000 set in mid-January, according to data on file at Johns Hopkins University.

Omicron has cast a veil over the Christmas and New Year holidays, forcing communities to cut back or cancel their festivities.

Dr Anthony Fauci, America’s leading infectious disease expert, said there was no need to cancel small home gatherings for those who have received two or three doses of the vaccine.

4 hours ago (06:46 GMT)

Australia relaxes testing rules

Australia has set a new record, with daily cases surpassing 20,000 for the first time of the pandemic.

This came as the government refined its definition of close contact of coronavirus cases as people living in the same household as an infected person. They would have to self-isolate for seven days and would only have to undergo a PCR test if they show symptoms of COVID-19.

Rules are relaxed to prevent asymptomatic people from being forced into solitary confinement, especially in healthcare, hotels and airlines, and cut the long lines of people who have to take PCR tests for travel interstate or because they have been on a public site with a confirmed case.

The country’s medical association criticized the government’s redefinition of close contact, saying it would further accelerate the outbreak.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/30/us-hits-record-levels-of-new-covid-19-cases-covid-live-news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos