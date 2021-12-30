ITV ‘Voice UK Kids’ Winner Selection





Voice UK Kids is receiving a lot of attention as it has been selected as the winner of the Christmas Special.

For three nights, talented kids from all over the country took to the stage to impress their coaches.

This time sat Pixie Lott, Danny Jones, Will.I.Am and new coach Melanie C in a large red swivel chair.

After filling the team with four performers each, battles and finals took place overnight on Wednesday evening.

And Spice Girls star Mel C got off to a great start to her time on the show, winning the show where her acting Torrin saw tears streaming down her voice studio.

The 14-year-old girl wowed coaches and viewers with a special performance by Auld Lang Syne after her mother passed away and how important the new year is to her family since her parents are both Scottish.

Shortly after the news was released, Thorin said in an interview with host Emma Willis, “It’s amazing and thank you Melanie, because I wouldn’t be here without you!”

However, the ITV show was criticized for the award.

Torrin Wins Voice UK Kids 2021 (Image: ITV)

In the previous series, we’ve seen young winners take the money for their dream trip and music education.

This year, Thorin won a trip to Disneyland Paris to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

But before Emma announced the winner, she actually surprised the other three finalists, Leo, Savannah and Aishling, on the same trip to Disneyland.

“Now, one very small announcement remains before we reveal the names of the winners. That is, whatever the outcome tonight, all of you will be going to Disneyland Paris.”

But the viewers were not impressed.

@GrenadaSpice tweeted: “#TheVoiceKids I really enjoyed the lovely but odd prize. Where’s the ongoing mentoring? Surely the winner will receive more than a trip to Disneyland @voicekidsuk.”

Mel C was moved as an actor after the winners were announced (Image: ITV)

@Theatreluvvie12 replied to this, “I thought it was very strange.”

“So what’s the point of winning #TheVoiceKids?” @whitefrank95 tweeted.

@Johnboy710Fble asked: “What happened to the $30,000 prize pool as before? #TheVoiceKids.”

@TvFaN409384565 added, “Is it really important that the prize is a trip to Disneyland Paris and all finalists win #TheVoiceKidsUK regardless of the outcome?”

@Abistheory2 also agreed. “This is exactly what I was thinking. So I thought I hadn’t heard of the other part of the prize money.”

