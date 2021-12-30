UK luxury car dealer reports record profits on surge in supercar demand





A UK auto dealership reported that revenues more than tripled during the pandemic, driven by strong demand from the super-rich for Aston Martin, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce.

West London HR Owen reported pre-tax profit of 13.7 million ($18.4 million) for the full year from 1.9 million to June 2020.

The figure also outperformed pre-coronavirus returns.

Founded in 1932 by former RAF officer Harold Owen, the dealership sold 1,150 cars, an increase of 8.7%.

Based on total vehicle sales of 389 million units on average, it claimed about 338,000 won per vehicle.

A network of 17 dealerships also sells Bentleys, Bugattis and Maseratis.

The photo shows luxury cars temporarily imported from the Arabian Gulf in a hotel parking lot in London, England. Carl Court/Getty Images

The dealer is also a UK retailer of Rimacs’ electric hypercar, the Nevera.

The past year has been challenging. Nevertheless, the group had exceptional results, HR Owen said.

Since 2016, the company is 100% owned by the Berjaya Group, a Malaysian conglomerate led by Vincent Tan, owner of Cardiff City FC.

The company cut its staff from 39 to 409 over the year, but said it has benefited from the coronavirus job retention plan.

Automakers have struggled to keep up with demand during the pandemic and have generally been punished for it.

Profits declined or suffered losses due to large wage bills and high raw material costs during the closure period.

However, dealers were able to take advantage of the high demand.

The luxury car market was no different. Wealthy buyers rarely want to join the long list of waiting for a new car to buy.

Updated: December 29, 2021 at 10:34 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/Business/UK/2021/12/29/luxury-uk-car-dealer-reports-record-profits-as-demand-for-supercars-soars/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos