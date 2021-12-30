BBC Weather: sleet forecast for Gloucestershire as the weather service says it will snow in the UK





Temperatures are exceptionally mild, with mercury expected to soar to around 14 degrees Celsius in Gloucestershire over the next few days. But a cold wave is imminent.

The BBC expects temperatures to drop significantly to -1C in parts of the county by Tuesday next week, when sleet is expected on the first working day of 2022.

Looking across the UK, the Meteorological Agency said there could be some winter showers next week, with snow becoming more likely as January enters, especially in the north.

Read more: New Year’s Eve may be the hottest on record, but more snow is expected, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

The BBC’s latest forecast for the eastern Cotswolds predicts sleet in the early evening on Tuesday as mercury begins to drop below freezing.

Weekly highs through Tuesday will drop from 14C on Thursday (30 December), Friday and Saturday to 11C on Sunday, 9C on Monday, 6C on Tuesday and 4C on Wednesday.

Overnight lows drop from 12C on Thursday to 11C on Friday, 10C on Saturday, 8C on Sunday, 4C on Monday and -1C on Tuesday before starting to climb to 2C on Wednesday and 3C on Thursday.

It should be mostly dry throughout the county with the exception of some rain on Thursdays, Sundays, and Tuesdays.

From the Met Office’s point of view, the UK will get colder from late Monday and the levels of those winter showers will be lower.

Get all your favorite stories straight to your inbox. Sign up for the Gloucestershire / Herefordshire Daily Newsletter right here and now.

The long-term forecast from Monday, January 3rd to Wednesday, January 12th is as follows: UK.”

From Thursday, January 13 to Thursday, January 27, the Bureau of Meteorology said occasional more unstable conditions and strong winds are likely. “There is a chance early in this period there will be colder weather with more snow potential, especially in the northern regions. However, near-average or higher temperatures are the most likely outcome.”

Want the best stories with fewer ads and notifications when the biggest news stories come out? Download the app on your iPhone or Android

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gloucestershirelive.co.uk/news/gloucester-news/bbc-weather-sleet-forecast-gloucestershire-6418645 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos